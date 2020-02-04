The writer is Nebraska’s junior U.S. senator.
Impeachment is serious. It’s the “Break Glass in Case of Emergency” provision of the Constitution.
I plan to vote against removing the president, and I write to explain this decision to the Nebraskans on both sides who have advocated so passionately.
An impeachment trial requires senators to carry out two responsibilities: We’re jurors sworn to “do impartial justice.” We’re also elected officeholders responsible for promoting the civic welfare of the country. We must consider both the facts before us, and the long-term effects of the verdict rendered. I believe removal is the wrong decision.
Let’s start with the facts of the case. It’s clear that the president had mixed motives in his decision to temporarily withhold military aid from Ukraine. The line between personal and public was not firmly safeguarded. But it is important to understand, whether one agrees with him or not, three things President Trump believes:
» He believes foreign aid is almost always a bad deal for America. I don’t believe this, but he has maintained this position consistently since the 1980s.
» He believes the American people need to know the 2016 election was legitimate, and he believes it’s dangerous if they worry Russia picked America’s president. About this, he’s right.
» He believes the Crowdstrike theory of 2016, that Ukraine conducted significant meddling in our election. I don’t believe this theory, but the president has heard it repeatedly from people he trusts, chiefly Rudy Giuliani, and he believes it.
These beliefs have consequences. When the president spoke to Ukraine’s president Zelensky in July 2019, he seems to have believed he was doing something that was simultaneously good for America, and good for himself politically — namely, reinforcing the legitimacy of his 2016 victory. It is worth remembering that that phone call occurred just days after Robert Mueller’s two-year investigation into the 2016 election concluded that “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”
This is not a blanket excuse, of course. Some of the president’s lawyers have admitted that the way the administration conducted policymaking toward Ukraine was wrong. I agree. The call with Zelensky was certainly not “perfect,” and the president’s defense was made weaker by staking out that unrepentant position.
Moreover, Giuliani’s off-the-books foreign policy-making is unacceptable, and his role in walking the president into this airplane propeller is underappreciated: His Crowdstrike theory was a bonkers attempt not only to validate Trump’s 2016 election, and to flip the media’s narrative of Russian interference, but also to embarrass a possible opponent. One certainty from this episode is that America’s Mayor shouldn’t be any president’s lawyer. It’s time for the president and adults on his team to usher Rudy off the stage — and to ensure that we do not normalize rogue foreign policy conducted by political operatives with murky financial interests.
There is no need to hear from any 18th impeachment witness, beyond the 17 whose testimony the Senate reviewed, to confirm facts we already know. Even if one concedes that John Bolton’s entire testimony would support Adam Schiff’s argument, this doesn’t add to the reality already established: The aid delay was wrong.
But in the end, the president wasn’t seduced by the most malign voices; his honest advisers made sure Ukraine got the aid the law required. And importantly, this happened three weeks before the legal deadline. To repeat: The president’s official staff repeatedly prevailed upon him, Ukraine ultimately got the money, and no political investigation was initiated or announced.
You don’t remove a president for initially listening to bad advisors but eventually taking counsel from better advisors — which is precisely what happened here.
There is another prudential question, though, beyond the facts of the case: What is the right thing for the long-term civic health of our country? Will America be more stable in 2030 if the Senate — nine months from Election Day 2020 — removes the president?
In our Constitution’s 232 years, no president has ever been removed from office by the Senate. Today’s debate comes at a time when our institutions of self-government are suffering a profound crisis of legitimacy, on both sides of the aisle. This is not a new crisis since 2016; its sources run much deeper and longer.
We need to shore up trust. A reckless removal would do the opposite, setting the nation on fire. Half of the citizenry — tens of millions who intended to elect a disruptive outsider — would conclude that D.C. insiders overruled their vote, overturned an election and struck their preferred candidate from the ballot.
This one-party removal attempt leaves America more bitterly divided. It makes it more likely that impeachment, intended as a tool of last resort for the most serious presidential crimes, becomes just another bludgeon in the bag of tricks for the party out of power. And more Americans will conclude that constitutional self-government today is nothing more than partisan bloodsport.
We must do better. Our kids deserve better. Most of the restoration and healing will happen far from Washington, of course. But this week, senators have an important role: Get out of the way, and allow the American people to render their verdict on election day.
