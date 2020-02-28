The writer, of Omaha, is a member of the board of directors of the American Muslim Institute in Omaha.
Here is an opportunity to travel the world in a single museum visit!
“America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far” is an exhibit currently on display at the Omaha Children’s Museum (OCM). The American Muslim Institute helped bring “A to Z” to Omaha, and as an AMI board member, I am proud that the institute is partnering with OCM to present this wonderful exhibit to Omaha families.
One of AMI’s core objectives is to promote a better understanding of Islam and the Western world, both within the Muslim and non-Muslim community. As the Muslim partner of the Tri-Faith Initiative, we have been sharing our faith and experiences with our Jewish and Christian Tri-Faith partners for almost 15 years. With the opening of “A to Z,” we are also able to acquaint the greater Omaha community with the vast richness of Muslim history and culture as well.
Families of all ages will all enjoy the interactive exhibits that make up “A to Z.” They will learn about the rich diversity of Muslim culture expressed in architecture, cuisine, language, transportation/trade, music, fashion/clothing, art, history and more. Special presentations are scheduled throughout the exhibit’s run as well. Both children and the adults who accompany them will leave with a new appreciation for the many contributions Muslim culture has made to peoples and societies worldwide over the centuries.
The local Muslim community is an integral and increasingly visible part of the Omaha fabric. We are diverse — doctors, lawyers, teachers, community leaders, business owners and more. Some of us have lived in Omaha for generations as U.S. citizens; others have arrived more recently to begin a new life in the Heartland. However, we all carry with us rich traditions of our heritage that we are eager to share, many of which are reflected in “A to Z.”
“America to Zanzibar” runs through April 19 and I invite everyone to visit the Omaha Children’s Museum and experience it for yourself. I am proud to be a member of a community that places such high value on education and supports programming that exposes people to different cultures and experiences.
Thanks to the Omaha Children’s Museum for working with AMI to bring this special opportunity to our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.