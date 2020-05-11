By Jeff Sockel
The writer is chairman of Better Streets Better City, a promotional campaign supporting the Omaha street bond proposal.
Omaha is a city of ambitious projects, enormous pride and residents with a positive attitude. Even through the COVID-19 crisis, our city has proven how it can lead. As we look beyond today, there is a bright future ahead and together, we will make that happen for Omaha.
On the May 12 primary ballot there is a transportation bond for $200 million that allows the city to double the amount for street repair and maintenance each year for the next five years. After several years of study, transportation experts concluded that while the city spends $35 million a year, we need to be spending $75 million each year to ensure we keep Omaha’s 5,000 lane miles of roads resurfaced every 20 years. This plan, proposed by Mayor Stothert, was approved by the City Council to be on the ballot so you, the voter, could decide if we should invest more in street improvements.
We need to look to the future. As the city grows, our infrastructure must grow too. Our streets are a necessity for those of us who live here, and they are a reflection on the city to visitors who come here for hundreds of events.
Our streets are fundamental to get you where you need to go — for groceries, to drop kids at school, to medical appointments, to work, to your favorite entertainment, restaurant, concert or to meet up with family and friends. Our streets are not just for cars either; they are used by bicyclists, Metro transit, first responders and more. They need to be well-built, maintained and safe. One Omaha EMT told us she drives thousands of miles on Omaha streets every year and that numerous potholes, poor roads and traffic slow down first responders.
We must do better. The city has a plan to fix those streets so first responders can get to emergencies faster and safer. Now there is a plan to do it, but we need your vote on or before May 12. The plan before you is a balanced approach for both maintenance and major road projects.
We need to invest in our streets in every sector of the city and every neighborhood. This bond issue will help rebuild, fix and even improve unimproved streets, all across the community. This long-term plan will reduce annual repair costs and will save money in the long run. It will create jobs as we recover from the pandemic, and it will mean safer travel for everyone. In short, the bond issue will do four things: improve public safety, manage the budget efficiently, grow jobs and economic development, improve your driving experience.
The cost to make this happen is estimated to be an additional $26 per year of property tax for a home valued at $100,000. That’s less than the cost of one new car tire.
And, there’s an economic benefit. When this bond issue passes on May 12, the city already has projects lined up and can start work this summer. It means putting people back to work on construction jobs, hauling materials and a host of other jobs. In fact, for every dollar spent on street projects, $5 dollars flows into the economy for materials, food, equipment, labor and more. Families and workers benefit, businesses in the community benefit, and everyone who uses our streets will benefit.
Vote YES for the street bond issue and be sure to Vote YES to fund the bond issue. It can’t happen unless you Vote YES on BOTH ballot questions. Vote YES twice and get more than double in return for your community.
Better streets, better commute, better safety, better lifestyle, better city. For more information go to BetterStreetsBetterCity.com. Please vote on or before May 12 and Vote YES for the bonds and YES to fund the bonds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.