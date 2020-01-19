Love is founder and CEO of the Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement. Strand is professor of law and director of the 2040 Initiative in the Negotiation and Conflict Resolution Program at Creighton University. They are both members of the steering committee of the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation.
In the summer of 2018, leaders from a range of local organizations came together to plan for the 100th anniversary of the lynching of Will Brown on Sept. 28, 1919. Our goals were twofold: to commemorate that horrific incident of racial violence a century ago and to engage in community dialogue and healing around past and present racial violence in our community.
The two goals are intertwined. Remembering and understanding the racial violence that rocked Omaha a century ago is essential to recognizing and understanding the racial violence that exists in Omaha today.
At the first community meeting in August 2018 by the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation (OCCRJR), people from throughout the community identified places where racial violence and injustice continue: housing, education, the media, health, employment, criminal justice and politics.
The lynching of Will Brown was “fast violence” — brutal and obvious. Much of today’s racial violence, in contrast, is “slow violence” — long-term disinvestment in communities of color, tolerance of high rates of housing code violations and eviction, acceptance of school suspensions and underachievement, disproportionate contact with the criminal justice system, compromised access to the ballot and more.
On Sept. 28, 2019, several hundred people gathered in front of the Douglas County Courthouse. In the crisp fall morning, local officials and members of the OCCRJR relived the lynching of Will Brown and expressed both contrition and outrage. A representative from the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, spoke of the need for an “era of truth-telling.” Jars were filled with soil from the courthouse grounds, commemorating the location of the lynching.
In the weeks and months surrounding the Sept. 28 event, a rich range of community organizations joined in remembering Will Brown’s life and death. Film screenings, panel discussions, theatrical productions, historical readings, issue-based forums, museum exhibits — these events all created spaces for acknowledging, for understanding historical context, for reflecting on connections to present-day Omaha, and they were organized and experienced by people of all races.
This cross-racial community conversation about historical racial violence has created the opportunity for Omaha to reflect on where we are today. We know that the broader political and economic environment sparked and supported the lynching of Will Brown in 1919. What is the broader political and economic environment today? How is that environment linked to recurring racial violence? How are past and present racial violence connected?
Reconciliation cannot be rushed, and it does not happen without racial justice.
The commemoration of Will Brown has opened the door to beginning that process. It has invited us collectively to ask ourselves: Are we ready to acknowledge uncomfortable truths? Are we open to seeing deep-seated injustices and hearing painful stories? And are we poised to commit to taking action, to changing policy and practice?
There are many paths open:
- The OCCRJR will continue holding community meetings, creating the space for examination of how racial violence manifests in Omaha and what measures we can take to move toward racial justice.
- Local institutions — government, faith, business, educational — with histories that are enmeshed with Omaha’s history of racial violence and injustice can acknowledge those histories, reflect and take action to engage instead in building racial justice from within.
- Public entities can partner with a diverse mix of community members to hold ourselves accountable for developing and implementing policies that reverse the legacy of Will Brown’s lynching.
And, though there are multiple entry points and multiple paths, we will make more progress if we look for intersections and create synergies so that we pull together. Racial justice is a community project.
Racial justice and reconciliation are the work of the OCCRJR — they are the work of us all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.