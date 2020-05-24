The writer is mayor of Omaha.
For months, the City of Omaha and Douglas County have worked together to protect the health and safety of our citizens as COVID-19 threatens our community.
Now, we must work together to protect the financial health of our city.
The City of Omaha faces a significant and immediate budget crisis, directly caused by this pandemic.
Due to the cancellation of large events, resulting in greatly reduced tax revenue, we estimate our general fund revenue loss due to COVID-19 could be up to $80 million.
We have also incurred more than $70 million in unplanned, unbudgeted expenses to respond to the pandemic. These expenses have been determined using U.S. Treasury guidelines.
We reacted quickly with many actions to reduce spending, but it’s not nearly enough.
We have implemented a hiring and spending freeze, reduced department budgets by $5 million, canceled summer camps and the 2020 Mayor’s Neighborhood Grants, eliminated callback (overtime) in the fire department and reduced police overtime.
We have also eliminated 800 part-time positions through furloughs and the cancellation of summer jobs in city departments.
These actions total $22.7 million in spending reductions.
It’s important for our taxpayers to know how serious this is and what else is at stake.
Without agreements with Douglas County and the State of Nebraska to distribute CARES Act funding to the City of Omaha, additional actions must be considered that will impact all of us:
• Suspension of recycling for the rest of the year.
• Libraries and community centers could remain closed.
• Swimming pools would not open.
• The Motto McLean ice rink would remain closed.
• Fire stations could be closed.
• We could take fire rigs out of service.
• Cancel the fire and police recruit classes.
• Cancel the 2020 Step-Up Summer Jobs Program.
• Cancel 2020 community service program funding.
• Reduce full-time staff in the Parks Department.
• And for all city departments — layoffs and furloughs up to 20% of staff.
These are drastic, last resort steps that I do not want to take.
Cuts in services, staff and programs will be very unpopular and hard to defend when taxpayers know the CARES Act provides funds that can be used to reimburse local governments for COVID-related expenses.
For these reasons, I have asked the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to approve an agreement with the City of Omaha to reimburse us for our expenses with a portion of the $166 million in CARES Act funds the county has already received.
Douglas County qualifies for federal funds because its population is over 500,000. However, 82% of Douglas County residents are citizens of Omaha. Without Omaha, Douglas County would not be eligible.
Every county commissioner has constituents who are citizens of Omaha. They depend on their elected officials — the county board, the Omaha City Council and the mayor to make responsible and fair decisions.
Federal aid to cities is critical, and we believe intended by Congress when it passed the CARES Act.
Our general fund budget must be balanced at the end of the year. We need a funding agreement with Douglas County by the end of June, otherwise we must begin to take the additional difficult steps or risk lasting economic damage to the City of Omaha and Douglas County.
I am hopeful an agreement with Douglas County will provide the reimbursement Omaha needs. We have made a responsible and fair request. Our citizens deserve and expect fire and police protection and high quality services.
I encourage you to contact your Douglas County commissioner and share your opinion.
