The writer is executive director of the OpenSky Policy Institute, a Nebraska think tank specializing in state government issues.
Despite claims from supporters, including in a Feb. 5 World-Herald 5 editorial, Legislative Bill 720, the tax incentive proposal before the Legislature, should give Nebraska taxpayers serious pause.
First, the claim that the state provided $415 million in incentives between 2006 and 2017 presents an incomplete story. That number only includes credits distributed through the Nebraska Advantage Act and excludes sales and use tax refunds and personal property tax exemptions, two integral pieces of the Act. It also omits LB 775 — the precursor to Nebraska Advantage — which, during those same years, also provided incentives. When factoring in all components of both Nebraska Advantage and LB 775 from 2006 to 2017, the state provided $2.015 billion in incentives. Furthermore, this number only includes the state’s two largest incentives and doesn’t include credits or deductions from other smaller state incentive programs.
The fact is Nebraska has long had expensive incentive programs. Since 1987, taxpayers have seen tax incentive programs reduce state revenues by more than $4 billion while state aid to schools has been constrained and property taxes have increased. Furthermore, the Department of Revenue reports that through fiscal year 2028, LB 775 and Nebraska Advantage will have been a net loss to the economy of over $3.5 billion, even when factoring in economic gain. LB 720 would continue Nebraska’s tradition of expensive incentive programs. Should it pass under the most current amendment, every Nebraska household would be on the hook for about $2,700 to fund our state’s major tax incentive programs through FY 28.
Nebraska taxpayers may also find it troubling that LB 720 would allow companies to receive incentives for providing wages so low, a family of four would qualify for SNAP and Medicaid expansion. Do we really want our state incentive programs to reward companies for offering below-average wages?
LB 720 also includes a provision that purports to save jobs for the state, but that’s questionable at best. The retention incentive is written in a way that it would go to only one company and would provide up to $40 million — on top of other incentives the company already is receiving — over 10 years to protect 1,000 jobs. That equates to $40,000 per saved job. Should hard-working Nebraskans subsidize corporations up to $40,000 per job for merely threatening to leave the state?
Another troubling aspect about LB 720 is its lack of fiscal guardrails. While LB 720 does have a cap, nothing in the bill stops it from being exceeded, which means it is unlikely to have any substantive impact. The lack of an effective cap limits the Legislature’s ability to protect future investments in K-12 education and other state priorities that also are at least as — if not more — important to economic growth than tax incentives.
Finally, national research that shows at least 75% of incented firms would have made similar decisions regarding location, expansion and retention without incentives presents another reason for Nebraskans to question if enacting LB 720 is a sound state investment.
State policymakers are tasked by Nebraska taxpayers to do all they can to help move our state and its economy forward, and that includes making sure our tax incentives are truly a good use of state resources. Nebraskans have many reasons to doubt that LB 720 with its most recent amendment passes muster in this regard. Fortunately, time remains this session for lawmakers to amend the proposal to ensure it best serves the needs of our state and its taxpayers.
