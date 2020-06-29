The writer, Ph.D., is professor and Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This essay expresses the opinions of the author alone and does not represent the policies or positions of UNO or any related entities.
The value and needs of aging adults are strikingly clear as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Older adults living in the community, assisted living facilities and nursing homes face restrictions that limit or exclude visits with family members and friends. Concerns of loneliness and further isolation are merited for those already with limited human interaction.
In the midst of this is a silent and courageous group of beautiful souls, including aging adults themselves, who are working to ensure elders are not forgotten. The tremendous work performed by agencies in the metropolitan area including the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging (ENOA), Legal Aid’s ElderAccess Line, the Alzheimer’s Association-Nebraska Chapter, and UNMC health care students, along with home care agencies, are working to ensure elders and their caregivers are safe and cared for.
Notable examples include ENOA’s Grab and Go meals, pantry and hygiene items from the Intercultural Senior Center, telephone reassurance and support from ENOA’s Senior Help and Senior Companion Volunteers along with the agencies care managers who are unwavering in their support of frail clients.
Other agencies are branching out into the “tele-world” through such innovative initiatives including Telelaw from Legal Aid-ElderAccess Line, Telesupport for caregivers through the Alzheimer’s Association-Nebraska Chapter, and Telemedicine from University of Nebraska Medical Center health care students in cooperation with ENOA. In addition, staff of assisted living and nursing facilities who are members of the Nebraska Health Care Association and Leading Age Nebraska are committed to making life better for aging adults whose home has changed but is still intended to be a place of safety, security and compassion. Certified nursing assistants, dietary staff and maintenance workers are supporting elders during this time of uncertainty.
Worth noting is the tremendous generosity of area businesses that are donating money and supplies to support the efforts of these agencies. When much is given, much is expected. Businesses and private donors are demonstrating their commitment to the greater good and are not showing any signs of slowing down. Out of the challenges of a global pandemic, a number of people, including UNO’s own gerontology graduates and local agencies, are giving it their all to ensure aging adults receive the support they need to survive and thrive.
2020 marks a worldwide expansion of an aging population like never before. As we prepare for the next several years of growth among our aging population, finding creative ways to engage elders and the community is critical. It appears the bright minds and caring hearts of the metro area are well along in this effort. As gerontologists, we are all grateful to those who have the courage to care.
