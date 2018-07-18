The writer, of Omaha, represents District 11 in the Nebraska Legislature.
The Nebraska Catholic bishops’ statement opposing the Aug. 14 execution of Carey Dean Moore impels me to comment. Notwithstanding intractable disagreement on other matters, I stand foursquare with the Catholic Church, Pope Francis and the bishops in opposition to the death penalty in all cases.
This piece could be captioned “The Four Horsemen of State Killing,” deriving from the four horsemen of the Apocalypse — four allegorical horses in the Bible, Revelations 6:1-8. Verse 8 says, “And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him is Death.”
Allegorically speaking, the four horsemen of state killing who maintain and operate the machinery of judicial execution are Gov. Pete Ricketts, Corrections Director Scott Frakes, Attorney General Douglas Peterson and, collectively, the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Which of the four has such a heavy hand in the grisly activity as to warrant identification as “him that sat upon the pale horse?
Who (1) hired executioner Frakes; (2) vetoed the bill that abolished the death penalty; then (3) joined with his dad to spend $300,000 to fund a petition campaign that reversed the Legislature’s override of his veto — and thereby reinstated the death penalty; and (4) appointed the majority of the judges sitting on the Supreme Court bench?
Not so fast. Things are not always as they may appear.
In my opinion, the court, despite dealing with the most serious and solemn act that the state can undertake — the extinguishment of a human life — made a political decision to abandon its ethical, sworn duty to act judiciously and with due care in all of its proceedings, in order to hastily set an execution date prior to the expiration date of one of the death drugs.
In effect, the court has essentially predetermined the outcome of pending litigation which it will review on appeal regarding the legality of the execution protocol and the withholding of public records information relative to the origin of the drugs — without having considered the facts and evidence presented at trial.
One must be indeed naive to believe that the court, after allowing an execution, would rule that the process is legally flawed.
Ironically, the court itself, in past cases, emphasized its “heightened duty” to ensure that the Constitution and laws are strictly complied with in administering the death penalty.
The court’s disappointing, precipitate conduct lends credence to the cynical observation of “Mr. Dooley” (Finley Peter Dunne), although directed at the U.S. Supreme Court: “No matther whether th’ constitution follows th’ flag or not, th’ supreme coort follows th’ illiction returns.”
If any act of the state deserves to be done “decently and in order,” it is the extinguishment of a human life. In this instance, the state fails spectacularly.
