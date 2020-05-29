The writer is an assistant professor of rhetoric and civic engagement at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. His research focuses on housing and homelessness policy in the United States. This article reflects the author’s views and not necessarily those of UNO.
On June 1, evictions can legally resume in both Iowa and Nebraska, after a coronavirus-prompted moratorium. The idea behind the pause, of course, was that people should not be kicked out of their homes when they cannot pay their rent because they are not allowed to work. Viewed from a human rights perspective, this should be true all the time. No one should be left without housing, period. Certainly, though, that is not a perspective everyone shares. I am here to make the argument that even from an economic perspective, it is irresponsible to resume eviction proceedings right now.
Unemployment numbers continue to soar in our states, despite a phased reopening of our economies, and some predictions say the economic impact of the shutdown will last for years. As we have seen, reopening restaurants does not mean that business is suddenly booming again. When entertainment-based companies like theaters, stadiums and other performance venues are allowed to reopen, none will be operating at pre-pandemic capacity — for safety reasons and because, for many people, disposable income now feels like a thing of the past. Indeed, paying the bills is harder than ever before for a significant portion of our population.
Allowing evictions to resume gives landlords the ability to toss out tenants who cannot pay their rent, presumably so that they can find new tenants who can. For landlords, housing is a business, and many are themselves relying on rent payments as their own survival income. Yet, we are still in a time of extreme economic instability. The economy has not bounced back. People who have not been able to pay their rent in these last two months will not suddenly be able to now. Evictions will accelerate. And from where will all of these new, paying tenants come?
More importantly, where will all of the evicted tenants go? Are we comfortable sending them to our homeless shelters, to cars in parking lots or to the streets? From a financial perspective, government intervention will be a part of the equation either way. We can choose to leave the moratorium in place and refuse to allow evictions in order to keep people housed. In this scenario, we may use public funds to offer subsidies to individual renters or provide assistance to the buildings’ owners.
Alternatively, we can refuse to do so and fuel a major increase in homelessness. If we choose this option, government intervention will also be required. In cities all across the country, COVID-19 has prompted large-scale efforts to house homeless people in hotels and apartments — in order to limit community spread of the virus. These efforts are funded by local taxpayer dollars.
Either way, there is a cost. On Wednesday, Gov. Ricketts announced that a portion of the state’s CARES Act funds will be allocated to housing and homelessness assistance. This is a good thing. With evictions back in the playbook, however, we will likely see more of the latter — and research shows that homelessness is more expensive to the public purse than keeping people housed. The wisest choice is to pair this increased funding with continued tenant protections.
Extending the moratorium on evictions allows us more time for economic recovery and keeps more people housed. Allowing evictions to resume simply kicks the can down the road, letting people experience the trauma of homelessness before we pay to help re-house them. In short, resuming evictions is neither ethical nor fiscally responsible.
