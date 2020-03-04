The writer is president/secretary-treasurer of the Nebraska State AFL-CIO.
The Nebraska State AFL-CIO represents 23,000 union members across all economic sectors across the state — from railroad workers in Alliance to public sector workers in Omaha. Our organization and our members recognize the importance of incentives to spur economic development and the job creation that should accompany it. However, we are also adamant that public investment in incentives should create quality jobs with good wages and benefits.
With the changes proposed in recently filed amendments (AM 2207) to Legislative Bill 720, the legislation in its present form fails that fundamental and crucial quality jobs test.
LB 720, as amended by AM 2207, would allow for incentives to be provided to companies creating jobs with much lower wages than was the case when the bill was introduced last year. Two industries — manufacturing and aircraft services — would qualify for incentives while paying wages as low as $32,396 annually, or $15.58 per hour, in counties with fewer than 100,000 residents.
For context, a family of four making $32,396 annually would qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and free school lunch programs. We highly value and support programs such as SNAP and free school lunches, just as we value the working families that find themselves in need of accessing those programs. And we vehemently believe that our public investments in economic development should not create jobs that put our families, friends and neighbors in that same situation.
It wouldn’t be much better in Lincoln and Omaha. Those same industries in counties with more than 100,000 residents could pay wages at low as $34,710 annually, $16.69 per hour, and still qualify for incentives under the amended LB 720. As introduced in 2019, without this current amendment, the wage minimum for jobs qualifying for incentives was $40,632.
LB 720 still does not require businesses to provide benefits to new employees in order to qualify for incentives. Instead, the bill requires that employers must offer employees the opportunity to enroll in “minimum essential” health insurance coverage under an employer-sponsored plan. Employers are not, however, required to pay for any of the benefits so offered. Any and every Nebraskan who reads that provision of this bill will recognize that it is little more than a sleight of hand, a deception, aimed at telling us that these incentives will create high-quality jobs, but in truth, they won’t.
Moreover, the amendments in AM 2207 would create at least one loophole for businesses to pool hours of part-time employees into Full Time Equivalents (FTEs) that would then qualify for job creation incentives. And LB 720 provides incentives for leased (temporary) employees.
Again, we at the Nebraska State AFL-CIO believe that public incentives for economic development should focus on the creation of high-quality jobs — actual, full-time jobs with good wages and good benefits, not temporary, part-time jobs with low wages and without benefits. And we know that a vast majority of Nebraskans agree.
We also believe that tax incentives given to businesses coming into the state who will be building new facilities or adding on to current facilities or buildings should be required to use Nebraska labor and not out-of-state contractors, who typically bring in their own workers. If we are going to build the Nebraska economy with tax incentives to these corporations, they should be investing in Nebraska labor, which also supports our economy.
Some will continue to claim that tax incentives are not public investments, that they do not pass through the state’s coffers and therefore do not require the same level of stewardship. However, the fact that they do not pass through the state’s coffers makes them public investments of the first order, because they are skimmed off the top before the Legislature or the people are able to consider and debate how our future public investments should be spent.
That makes the current debate our one chance to get this right. LB 720 and AM 2207 simply do not make the cut.
