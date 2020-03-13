The writer, M.D., is president-elect of the Nebraska Chapter of the American College of Cardiology. He is an assistant professor of interventional cardiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
After decades of medical research, most everyone agrees that lighting a chemical-laced plant on fire, sticking it in your mouth and inhaling is unhealthy, and that exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke is similarly dangerous. Even without decades of research, you will probably agree that it is also not a good idea to fill a spray bottle with nicotine, lead and formaldehyde and walk around a shopping mall or movie theater spritzing haphazardly into the air.
However, while the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act prohibits smoking tobacco indoors in public places, the law does not currently prevent electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) users from polluting public indoor spaces with toxic fumes.
Significant medical literature demonstrates that e-cigarettes are unsafe. In addition to highly addictive nicotine, they contain diacetyl and ultrafine particles that cause lung disease, volatile organic compounds like formaldehyde that cause cancer and heavy metals including nickel, cadmium, tin and lead that cause nerve damage.
A 2015 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that vaping aerosols actually contain up to five times as much formaldehyde as tobacco smoke.
As with tobacco smoke, bystanders are subjected to passive inhalation, or “secondhand vaping.” Due to the heating elements and solder, secondhand vaping carries up to 100 times more heavy metals than tobacco smoke, according to a 2013 study from the University of California, Riverside. Secondhand vaping exposure also conveys about 10% the amount of nicotine as secondhand tobacco smoke, and both convey similar amounts of particulate matter.
Nebraskans are fortunate that our State Legislature is currently considering Legislative Bill 840, introduced by State Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, which would prohibit e-cigarette use in indoor public spaces as is proscribed for tobacco under the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act. This bill appropriately addresses an important public health issue associated with the rapidly growing epidemic of e-cigarette use.
Nebraska should join the other 21 states and 929 municipalities that already prohibit vaping in nonsmoking areas.
Clearly, there can be no medical justification to oppose the passage of LB 840. Opponents may argue that there are insufficient clinical data about secondhand vaping. However, the dangers of inhaling particulate matter, volatile organic compounds and heavy metals have been well-established in studies of secondhand smoking and industrial exposures.
These data are clearly applicable to similar inhalation from e-cigarette aerosols: We absolutely do not need to wait for a generation of Nebraskans to get sick and die from secondhand vaping before taking action. In fact, since 2016 the U.S. surgeon general has recommended prohibiting e-cigarette use in enclosed areas to reduce harm from secondhand exposure.
In previous decades, trivial measures were adopted to pretend that public exposure to smoke was being addressed. For example, public spaces such as airports and restaurants designated indoor “smoking sections,” purporting to contain airborne toxins. Designating a smoking section in a restaurant is as effective as designating a urinating section in a swimming pool. The best interests of the public require better solutions.
Individual liberty is the hallmark of American democracy, but an argument of “freedom to smoke” is illogical when other individuals may involuntarily suffer adverse effects. Prohibition advocate John B. Finch famously argued that your right to swing your arms ends where my nose begins. In the case of e-cigarettes, all of our noses are at risk from dangerous secondhand exposure due, in the words of Hamlet, to “a foul and pestilent congregation of vapours.”
