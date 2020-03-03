The writer, of Omaha, is a state senator representing District 20 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Recent news reports indicate it will cost the state an estimated $241 million to build a new 1,600-bed, medium-to-maximum security prison in Nebraska. With so many pressing needs in our state, for property tax reform above all, a quarter of a billion dollars for a new prison is an unjustifiable expense. That is particularly true because there is ample evidence that inmates spend extra time in prison due to a lack of required training and programming. Prison sentences are unnecessarily long in the absence of sentencing reform and due to the correctional system’s unwillingness to use minimum security facilities for low-level, nonviolent criminals.
It defies logic. While crime rates have dropped throughout the country, felony convictions have actually increased in Nebraska. Nationally, prison populations have declined by 7% over the last decade, while Nebraska’s rates have increased 21%. Using the FBI’s numbers, Pew Research reported that violent crime rates fell 51% between 1993 and 2018. The U.S. property crime rate today is also far below its peak level. FBI data show the rate fell by 54% between 1993 and 2018.
In Nebraska, as with the rest of the nation, mass incarceration has reached a tipping point. During my time as a state senator, neither the executive nor the judicial branch of our state government has adequately explained this aberration.
As of Sept. 30, 2019, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported that the state is housing 5,493 people in a system designed for a maximum capacity of 3,535. Yes, that’s correct. Nebraska has 2,000 more prisoners than it can handle: 155% of capacity.
This overcrowding would seem to violate the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court concluded that a court-mandated prison population limit was necessary to avoid violations of the Eight Amendment, in particular its prohibition of “cruel and unusual punishments.” In that case, the court ordered California to reduce its prison population to 137.5% of design capacity. If judged by the same standard, Nebraska’s correctional system at 155% may have similar constitutional issues, and the remedy could require a significant reduction in our prison population.
The primary causes of this horrific overcrowding have become increasingly clear: “three-strike” laws, minor nonviolent felony drug offenses and mandatory minimum sentences for violent crimes. The situation has resulted in vast sums of taxpayer money dedicated to prisons — sums that could be put to far better use for drug rehabilitation programs, job skill training and, of course, mental health programs. It is also unfortunate that sentencing guidelines don’t incentivize incarcerated persons to complete training and rehabilitation programs as a means to lower prison sentences.
To address overcrowding in this state, we must complete the task of sentencing reform that we started in 2015 with Legislative Bill 605. Passing LB 131, sponsored by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, would be a key step in that process. Enactment of LB 1004, by Sen. Steve Lathrop, would also help by making a committed offender automatically eligible for parole within two years of their mandatory discharge date unless they are eligible for parole at an earlier date.
On top of that, let’s place my LR 281CA on the ballot and give judges the opportunity to reduce sentences for those deserving a second look. Perhaps Nebraska should engage the Council of State Governments again to explore what would be necessary and proper solutions to the current corrections problems.
There’s a saying, “If you build it, they will fill it.” The proposed quick fix decision to build prison will not fully address our longstanding problem of overcrowding. I firmly believe we can reduce our overcrowding problem without jeopardizing public safety. I consider these ideas to be just the beginning of crucial criminal justice reform in Nebraska.
Without first enacting these basic, common-sense reforms, I will have trouble supporting the expenditure of a single dollar to build another prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.