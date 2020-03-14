Loeffelholz is superintendent of Columbus Public Schools. Melick is director of finance and human relations for Columbus Public Schools.
As the Unicameral enters its last month of this legislative session, priority bills were identified by senators and committees. The Revenue Committee identified Legislative Bill 974, dealing with property tax relief, tax levies and the state aid formula known as TEEOSA, as its priority bill. LB 974 was provided its three hours of debate back in February but was not advanced for further debate. As reported in the March 11 Omaha World-Herald, “legislative gymnastics were used” to incorporate LB 974 into LB 1106 through Amendment 2870. We are writing to explain why we believe Amendment 2870 to LB 1106 is detrimental to school district funding and should be voted down.
Amendment 2870 to LB 1106 proposes to provide property tax relief by reducing assessed valuation rates from current levels over a three-year period of time. Agricultural valuations will be reduced from 75% of actual value to 55% and residential valuations will be reduced from 95% to 87%. This will reduce property taxes that support school districts, cities, community colleges, etc., leaving a void in funding.
While we all would appreciate lower taxes, will we actually see them? Amendment 2870 to LB 1106 proposes to make up for lost revenue for school districts in two ways. First, by increasing the state aid provided. According to the Legislative Fiscal Office, the three-year cost to provide increased state aid exceeds $594 million. Amendment 2870 to LB 1106 does not identify where those funds will come from, and sustainability from an unnamed source should be viewed with skepticism.
How do the state aid numbers look for Columbus? In year 1, we would receive $719,725 in additional state aid. However, the assessed valuation reduction would be $1,061,440, a net loss of $341,715. In year 2, $669,748 additional state aid is wiped out by a $1,685,253 valuation reduction, a difference of $1,015,505. The negative trend continues in year 3, when we would receive $1,653,301 in additional state aid but lose $2,564,094 through valuation reduction, a difference of $910,793.
Amendment 2870 to LB 1106’s promise to deliver property tax relief through additional state aid is compromised by the loss of revenue resulting from this new legislation.
Second, Amendment 2870 to LB1106 proposes to make up lost revenue through transition aid. In its first year, Amendment 2870 to LB 1106 would provide transition aid equal to the amount lost through assessed valuation reductions in year 1. However, in year 2, only 75% of the lost tax revenue will be provided through transition aid, and in year 3, only 50% of the lost revenue. How does Amendment 2870 to LB1106 provide the remaining revenue? By allowing local entities to increase their tax levies to make up for the lost revenue. Does this sound like property tax relief to you? It does not to us. This places local boards of education in the position of having to increase tax levies to make up for lost revenues or deciding to cut programs and services. If enacted, property tax relief for Columbus citizens and those in many other districts will be minimal at best.
While we are writing to illustrate the negative effects of Amendment 2870 to LB 1106 on Columbus Public Schools, please know that this situation will be replicated in many school districts across the state. Amendment 2870 to LB 1106 is not good legislation and should not be enacted. We encourage you to contact your state senator and members of the Revenue Committee to request they vote against passage of Amendment 2870 to LB 1106.
