The writer, of Lincoln, is president and CEO of Nebraska Community Foundation.
What began as a fledgling nonprofit experiment has evolved into one of the biggest grassroots movements in the state of Nebraska. This year Nebraska Community Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The only people who can build and sustain a community are those who live and work there. Nebraska Community Foundation network now consists of 1,500 local volunteers and thousands more who donate to our affiliated funds (nearly 10,000 last year). We’ve surpassed $100 million in endowed assets — that’s capital that will stay in our hometowns forever. In the past 10 years, $260 million has been reinvested in Nebraska communities. In March, New York Times columnist David Brooks visited Nebraska to see for himself why communities in the foundation’s network were succeeding despite the national narrative that rural places are doomed to fail. In his column he wrote about the generous Nebraskans he met: “How can we spread the civic mindset they have in abundance?”
That’s a great question. At Nebraska Community Foundation, we think nothing succeeds like success. Here are some examples of the extraordinary things ordinary people who love their hometowns can accomplish.
Leaders in Nebraska City (pop. 7,300) are figuring out ways to get local youth civically engaged early by giving them the power to determine how charitable dollars are spent. This year it’s $20,000.
The resilient folks in St. Edward (pop. 705) continue their courageous efforts to build a new community center despite disastrous flooding last spring.
Brown County and Stuart (pop. 590) have revived their local movie theaters. Stuart’s theater plays first-run movies and has had 40,000 customers in 10 years.
My hometown of Red Cloud has become a destination for those in search of cultural stimulation and high-quality early childhood education. These efforts helped transition ownership of the only grocery store to a young couple with three children.
In Ord and Valley County, an entrepreneurial ecosystem has been nurtured for 20 years. Community leaders are fostering youth businesses and leadership development, and dozens of entrepreneurs are building and growing successful businesses, ranging from meat processing to sporting goods to a high-end yoga and wellness studio. Valley County now benefits from over $6 million of local endowments, and another $4 million is committed through estate gifts.
McCook is meeting challenge grant after challenge grant and reinvesting over $100,000 annually into efforts that will help attract young people back home.
Diller has a community endowment exceeding $800,000. Shickley has $2.1 million endowed; Imperial, $1.4 million; Burwell, $1.1 million; Pender and Boone County, $1.7 million each; Friend, $2.7 million. The list goes on and on. The foundation network now benefits 258 Nebraska hometowns in 82 counties.
This year, the Keith County Foundation Fund received a $7 million anonymous gift to further capitalize its unrestricted endowment. This $9 million endowment will soon provide over $400,000 in payout per year, every year, to support local projects and programs to improve the quality of life and economic opportunity for its 8,000 residents.
All across the state, thousands of Nebraskans are demonstrating their belief in the future of our most rural places. Nebraska Community Foundation is there to play a supporting role — we help them mobilize their local resources, make a plan to achieve their biggest goals and connect them to other Nebraskans who feel the same way about their own hometowns.
Like our organization’s founders, we cannot begin to envision what lies ahead in the next 25 years. Will national thought leaders continue to visit Nebraska in search of clues to what makes a vibrant, thriving community? Will Greater Nebraska become an arts mecca; a health, wellness and educational leader; a hotspot for emerging technology or a welcoming haven for people from different geographies?
So much is unknown, but I am certain, thanks to the tireless work and generosity of thousands of ambitious Nebraskans, our future looks very bright.
