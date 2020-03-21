The writer, of Omaha, is a past chairman and executive director of the Douglas County Republican Party and a former member of the Nebraska State Board of Education. He is executive director of the Committee for Fair Redistricting.
Political redistricting of legislative boundaries in Nebraska was and currently is a nonpartisan matter because the nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature determines the boundaries. Those who want to change the current system to allow an unelected, appointed commission to change legislative districts would be putting the fox to guard the hen house.
It is not surprising that some Democrats and left-leaning Republicans want to change the process of redistricting to favor their candidates. They are using “virtue-signaling” tactics such as their call for an “appointed” and “nonpartisan” redistricting commission to draw election district boundaries.
The obvious fallacy in this attempt is that this commission would be appointed by politicians with their own personal partisan agendas. In addition, the commission would supersede the authority of the Legislature, whose members have been elected by the voters of Nebraska. And once appointed, new commission members would be virtually impossible to remove, regardless of how poorly they are fulfilling their appointed task.
Nebraska already has a redistricting committee, elected by Nebraska’s voters, called the Nebraska Legislature. It is a nonpartisan group of 49 senators who represent every county in Nebraska. They follow Nebraska state law and the Nebraska Constitution in their assignment of redistricting Nebraska’s legislative and congressional boundaries. If voters disagree with their senator’s decisions, they can remove him or her either at the next election or through term limits.
All parties recognize the importance of the 2020 elections. However, the Democrats are publicly acknowledging their plans to change the political landscape in Nebraska and nationwide to benefit their agenda. In her lengthy presentation on C-SPAN, Jessica Post, executive director of the Democrat Legislative Campaign Committee, has publicly prioritized Democrats’ almost desperate desire to win majorities in state legislatures in order to influence and control the 2021 redistricting process in a manner that favors the Democrat Party and its candidates.
Ms. Post correctly refers to this year’s November elections as a “20-year opportunity.” Meaning, every 20 years there is a presidential election, and with it a typically greater electoral turnout, that coincides with the 10-year census. Redistricting and the realignment of election district boundaries will, by law, occur the following year, 2021, both in Nebraska and nationwide. She and her Democratic cronies are trying to take a shortcut to victory by changing the rules of the political game. They want to apply the age-old losers philosophy, “If you can’t win by the rules, then change the rules so you can win.”
On its website (www.dlcc.org), the DLCC states that it “is committed to positioning Democrats for success in the post 2020 redistricting process.” According to Politico, the DLCC plans a $50 million campaign effort to flip state legislatures in Nebraska and nationwide as a part of their partisan effort to control redistricting.
In Nebraska, Democrat Party officials and elected officials have long complained about district boundaries in the 2nd Congressional District. They have publicly stated their desire to change the boundaries, especially in Sarpy County, to favor Democrat congressional and presidential candidates. The Democrats fail to grasp that they might be able to win elections if their platform and ideals resonated with the voters of Nebraska. Since they don’t, Democrats are trying to gerrymander our legal system. We cannot allow them to do that.
Republicans have done an outstanding job in Nebraska and across the nation by electing strong and effective Republican officeholders at all levels.
We Republicans won by the rules and must not allow the Democrats to achieve a “back-door” victory by changing the rules. We must work together to defeat this misguided effort to establish a nonelected commission which will change the district boundaries in Nebraska.
