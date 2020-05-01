Grant, M.D., and Ms. Tadeo- Orbik are leaders of the Immigration and Refugee Action Team of Omaha Together One Community (OTOC), a faith-based organization of 25 congregations and community groups. Reeder is the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 293.
Nebraska is known for our cattle production and steaks. Unfortunately, Nebraska is now also known as a leader in COVID-19, with hot spots in Nebraska closely aligned with communities with enormous meatpacking plants. Recently designated as a part of the critical infrastructure during this pandemic, Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers and meat and poultry workers feed our nation and the world.
The New York Times reported Sunday that Grand Island had the highest average daily growth rate of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. (43%, with deaths doubling every 1.9 days). It ranked second in the U.S. in the rate of new cases over the past two weeks (7.84/1,000) and sixth in the rate of cumulative confirmed cases (9.48 per 1,000).
The Omaha World-Herald reported Monday that the Central Health District, which includes Grand Island, recorded 931 cases and 25 deaths in its three-county area. Dakota County, with a population of only 20,000, has more than 600 cases, with an infection rate 40 times greater than that of Douglas County, The World-Herald reports.
What do Grand Island and Dakota County have in common? They are home to enormous meatpacking plants.
Conditions in meatpacking plants are ripe for disease transmission. Plants are considered models of efficiency with workers literally working elbow to elbow facing each other across rapidly moving conveyor belts (“lines”). These working conditions continued at meatpacking plants owned by JBS USA, Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods, the Washington Post reports, long after federal guidelines on personal protective equipment and social distancing were disseminated on March 9.
A coalition of Nebraska’s faith and labor leaders, legal, Latino and rural groups and, most importantly, plant workers and their families are alarmed that workers in these meat processing plants are literally risking their lives when they go to work. A Washington Post article on Sunday reported on a JBS plant in Greeley, Colorado, where an employee was told to continue working after becoming ill. He was ultimately hospitalized with coronavirus infection.
Prior to his hospitalization, he remained at work, exposing hundreds “of fellow workers to the coronavirus because he touched their gear and their hands as he distributed work equipment.”
In a recent conference call, a family member told a similar story of a JBS plant in Nebraska. The worker was afraid to identify himself publicly, but his sister said that plant workers had been told that they were expected to report for work when sick, even when sick with COVID-19, because “it wasn’t that bad.”
Omaha Together One Community (OTOC) and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union are calling on Gov. Ricketts and state industry leaders to ensure that packing plant workers, among Nebraska’s essential workers, remain safe by requiring essential protections: 6-foot spacing of workers, personal protective equipment, increased cleaning and inspections. Workers must also be given the following benefits to ensure healthy communities: paid sick leave to minimize spread and care for affected family members, job protection, shutdown pay and transparency.
Given the president’s recent executive order requiring meatpacking plants to stay open, it is imperative that Gov. Ricketts ensure plants remain open by protecting workers who make up this critical infrastructure. Plants must protect workers in order to keep our food supply chain open. We know that the virus does not respond to orders; it is slowed only by protections such as social distancing and PPE. Gov. Ricketts should continue to listen to workers and families by inviting their voices into his discussions on measures to ensure plant safety.
Gov. Ricketts has said, “We need to do everything we can to make sure these food processors stay open” (World-Herald, April 24). While we are aware that a few plants are modifying some procedures to enhance safety, all these protections need to be immediately and uniformly implemented across the state. These measures would increase the likelihood that plants can remain open and a critical part of our nation’s food supply chain can remain intact.
