The writer is president of the Omaha Bar Association.
In Omaha and across the state, our trial courts have remained operational and accessible to the people of Nebraska during the state’s directed health measures. While the situation has certainly not been “business as usual” in the courts, the wheels of justice grind on.
We give our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the first responders who have done so much to protect our community during these uncertain times. To be sure, the need for access to the justice system has not stopped during this time of emergency. Our courts have remained open and available to address child abuse and neglect allegations, administer juvenile justice, process emergency protection orders and safeguard vulnerable adults. These concerns about our vulnerable residents are among the host of issues that cannot wait for a vaccine.
Our legal community, our judges and our court staff are among the unsung heroes maintaining our justice system. They are essential. They are actively protecting the constitutional rights of Nebraskans and the rule of law in our country.
Our probation officers have gone to great lengths to maintain regular communication with and services for probationers who need support during this time. For some going through probation, sobriety is challenging to maintain on a good day, but even more so under social distancing restrictions.
Omaha’s court services have been disrupted, but have remained available to those in need. While the Douglas County Courthouse itself has limited its visitors to protect staff and court users, Nebraska’s state courts continue to offer essential services to communities. Our trial court judges are taking leadership in working diligently to respond to ever-evolving conditions presented by COVID-19. Judges are meeting with our local bar association, county commissioners, state leaders and local attorneys to develop workable solutions, put plans together and execute those plans.
It is important that the bar association takes time to recognize the judges and court personnel who are working tirelessly and in creative ways to keep our courts open and provide services. They are front-line professionals working under stressful circumstances to safeguard access to justice — all while protecting the public’s health and safety.
As restrictions lift and as courts begin to enter the next phase of this pandemic, we expect to be greeted by court employees with cloth face masks and plenty of hand sanitizer. As jury trials resume, we expect a different seating chart in the jury box and potentially a modified jury selection process to ensure the safety of members of the public performing their civic duty of jury service. We expect the courts to continue to do everything in their power to keep the judicial process safe as well as operational.
Please know we in the legal system are thankful for our front-line workers — our judges and attorneys, our court staff, our probation officers, our mediators and our court interpreters.
Mostly, we are thankful to you, and for your understanding of the value of the judicial system and its importance to our democracy.
