The writer is chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Party.
As the Jan. 19 Public Pulse letter from Peter Gadzinski so well illustrates, the accusation of gerrymandering has now become the de facto excuse for Democrat Party losses in the 2nd Congressional District of Nebraska, and Sarpy County scapegoats are now the evil villain in this diabolical tale. However, the accusations of the left are bereft of facts and reason.
Let us first consider what gerrymandering is. The term comes from 1812 in reaction to the redrawing of lines in Massachusetts by Gov. Elbridge Gerry. While designed to benefit one party, the district lines were so contorted that they were said to resemble a salamander. A modern definition provided by Merriam-Webster defines the term as “to divide or arrange (a territorial unit) into election districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage.”
Throughout the United States today, there are many places where state legislatures are guilty of gerrymandering, the State of Maryland being one such example. Nevertheless, to accuse the Unicameral of this practice with regard to the local congressional district is rather absurd. This district is extremely compact, only Sarpy county is divided and the district lines in Sarpy County largely follow along the western boundaries of Bellevue.
Moreover, the aforementioned purpose of gerrymandering is to create districts where one party has an unfair advantage. The purpose is not to create a district in which the seat is competitive, now known as a purple district. Prior to the last redistricting 10 years ago, the 2nd District was a considerably more red district, with the Republican incumbent winning by an average of 18 points over the course of a decade. Three of those victories were crowned with margins of over 20%, and only one election saw a margin of less than 5% between the winner and loser.
Since the redistricting of 2011, the 2nd District has moved from being a relatively safe Republican district to what is now a highly competitive swing district in which no margin of victory by either side has ever reached even 4%. Additionally, the single largest election victory in terms of both percentage and actual number of votes cast was achieved by a Democrat. Think about that. How can one side claim that there is a truly unfair advantage when you consider these facts? The numbers don’t lie, and the lines are compact around logical communities of interest.
The accusation of gerrymandering seems to be predicated upon the notion that only Douglas County voters should “be allowed to elect their own representative” for the local congressional district and that the inclusion of Sarpy citizens is akin to electoral robbery.
It is pointed out that Douglas County is home to 567,000 residents. Unfortunately, the writer conveniently fails to acknowledge that the population of the state is comprised of 1.93 million people and that each district should roughly represent 644,802 Nebraskans.
To give only the voters of Douglas County a say in the congressional district would require that we redraw the lines in a manner that would violate the one person, one vote principle. Such an action would undermine the ruling in Wesberry v. Sanders that held that members of the House of Representatives be selected by voters in districts of equal population.
Are our friends on the left suggesting that we should toss overboard this important judicial cornerstone of equal representation for the benefit of one party — in this case their own?
In the end, the proposition put forth that gerrymandering is the cause of Democrat Party failures is a smokescreen for the fact that they simply lost an election.
