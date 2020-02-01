The writer is a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant and chair of the Sarpy County Democratic Party.
As chair of the Sarpy County Democratic Party, I am compelled to refute a recent claim by the chair of the Douglas County Republican Party denying that Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District was not gerrymandered to favor the GOP.
Theresa Thibodeau’s Jan. 25 Midlands Voices essay in the Omaha World-Herald claimed that the 2nd District is leaning more Democratic than it was before the last redistricting by the GOP-controlled Nebraska Legislature following the 2010 Census — and therefore could not be gerrymandered.
The legs of Thibodeau’s assertion are wobbly, at best. The fact — which she needs to come to grips with — is that the 2nd District has gone from solid red to purple in recent years because the Democratic Party’s platform and values reflect those of more and more Nebraskans who feel left behind by the GOP strategy of helping only those in the upper- income brackets.
Thibodeau knows that. She just can’t bring herself to say it.
When I testified in the Legislature in opposition to Legislative Bill 705 — which moved Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base from the 2nd Congressional District to the 1st — I quoted Dr. Michael W. Wagner, associate professor of political science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Wagner, whose articles on redistricting have been widely published — including in Political Research Quarterly and State Politics and Policy Quarterly — said the move was “pure partisan politics — and regardless of your political stripes, the committee’s behavior makes many Nebraskans worse off.”
As a retired military veteran who faithfully and honorably served my country for over 20 years, I can only say that LB 705 disenfranchised many citizens of Sarpy County — thousands of military men and women like myself.
