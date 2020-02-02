The writer is a Naval Academy graduate and Marine Corps veteran. He is an attorney at an Omaha law firm.
The World-Herald has written of the challenges facing University of Nebraska President Ted Carter — whether he possesses the “diplomatic skills” to build consensus among students and faculty, to bridge the statewide university community. Whether Carter will employ the “rigid, top-down command approach” so often associated (by the media, at least) with anyone who has ever worn a uniform. And whether Carter has “the right stuff” to succeed in a new environment, one that had never heard of him until he emerged last fall as the sole finalist to fill the vacancy left by immediate past president Hank Bounds.
These are valid, reasonable questions. They are also questions asked of every veteran who seeks to apply a military education to the practice of business, law, medicine or higher education — to find new use for knowledge won leading troops on foreign deployments, advising strategic allies in complex parts of the world and counseling government leaders on the best employment of this country’s most treasured resource, its sons and daughters.
After nearly 40 years leading young Americans, Ted Carter possesses a rare combination of social intelligence, skill and experience, making him the most uniquely qualified of any candidate considered for this position in at least a generation. Carter is undoubtedly up to this new challenge, but his secret weapon, so to speak, is not his Top Gun qualification. It won’t be his 6,000-plus hours in the backseat of fighter jets, or his 2,000-plus landings on an aircraft carrier either.
The key to Carter’s success is more subtle: humility.
“Ted will do a marvelous job because he understands that he needs to observe and learn before making decisions,” said retired Adm. James Stavridis, former dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. I asked Adm. Stavridis about the pitfalls facing the military leader who becomes a leader in higher education. He named a few.
“The cultures are 100% different. In the military there is a common vision shared by everyone. That’s not the case at the university. The university is stove-piped. The goals of the English department are different than the department of computer science. Each has its own vision of success.”
Stavridis said Carter recognizes that he’s now “at the bottom” of a new hierarchy, and that it’s his job to support the faculty, what he called the beating “heart of the university system.” Stavridis knows these challenges well, having spent five years leading, and funding, a major graduate education program, a position he accepted shortly after ending his tour as NATO’s supreme allied commander.
This explains Carter’s decision to spend his first 100 days meeting with students, listening to faculty. He respects people enough to learn from them before deciding their futures, to turn our ideas into his vision. Fortunately, he’s not the first to use this technique. It helped George Washington, too.
“How did George Washington pull together the revolutionary army? It was very boring. It was listen and learn. (The leader) is actually there to coach them and be with them”: Jim Mattis said this to me over the phone in early January, noting that he applied the “listen and learn” technique to his own transition from four-star general to secretary of defense.
“That’s what I did with NATO. That’s what I did with allied troops in the field,” Mattis said. “Unless you decide to stay in your comfort zone and not turn on your learning and listening mode, I don’t think it’s all that hard.”
And Mattis knows Carter well. The two men worked together at Joint Forces Command in the late 2000s, when Carter led an elite team of communications experts that Mattis cited in his new memoir as “best of breed.”
Vice Adm. Carter spent nearly four decades with a clear mission: prepare young men and women to meet the challenges of an uncertain future. President Carter’s mission will be similar, but not the same. To navigate that difference, expect him to ask questions, to seek our counsel and to lead Nebraska with the humility of a friend and teammate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.