The writer is chief operating officer of Kubat Pharmacy.
I recently joined the team at Kubat Pharmacy as a co-owner and chief operating officer and, given the manner in which the COVID-19 situation has accelerated over the last several weeks, this was arguably one of the most angst-inducing and chaotic periods one could imagine being thrust into the health care industry. The rapid progression of the global response to this unprecedented challenge has obviously disrupted life in dramatic ways that will echo for years to come.
In the midst of this uncertainty I have one notable observation I would like to share and one request I would put forth for my fellow citizens.
Regarding my one observation, I have been absolutely stunned by the grace, courage and selflessness evident among health care professionals across the board. Through my perspective at Kubat Pharmacy, I have witnessed numerous health care professionals working tirelessly with humility, skill and compassion in order to continue serving their fellow community members.
Pharmacies and pharmacists everywhere help to coordinate care and interact with a number of professionals across the health care continuum such as physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists in addition to the broad spectrum of support staff that are often overlooked. Many of these professionals cannot simply self-isolate, as their jobs often depend on helping others in a hands-on capacity.
In short, if they do not do the job, the job does not get done. To witness this firsthand is truly an exhibit in the more noble traits of our character that rarely have an opportunity to surface in such a profound manner.
Related to my one request, I would ask all of us to be mindful of the fact that as this crisis continues — and hopefully trends toward resolution — the pressure on health care workers will continue to rise. Resources will continue to be taxed, and access to care will likely not be as timely or as personalized as we are accustomed to receiving.
Even independent pharmacies, long known for their superior customer service and patient care, have had to adjust daily operations and minimize public contact to ensure the safety of both workers and patients.
Nevertheless, as we go forward together and enter the next phase of the battle against the coronavirus, please know that your community pharmacies are prepared to coordinate specific health care, drug and immunization regimens that will be major factors in returning to a sense of normalcy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.