The writer is a former secretary of defense and former U.S. senator from Nebraska.
Fifty years ago on July 4, 1968, my brother Tom and I were in the Mekong Delta in the Republic of South Vietnam. Those of us who were in base camp on the 4th celebrated America’s birthday with cupcakes and warm beer. But we knew why we were celebrating this day. It had nothing to do with Vietnam, whether you supported America’s policy in Vietnam or not. All of us knew that this day in our history represented an event that gave human beings an opportunity not just to be free but also to live their lives with meaning and purpose. It was a declaration that men and women could be free, govern themselves and strive to make their lives better and in the process make a better world.
However, 242 years ago, unless you were a white male landowner, you didn’t in fact have all the rights enshrined in that magnificent Declaration of Independence. But we self-correct. The Constitution gives us those tools. We have 27 amendments to our Constitution because we didn’t get it all right the first time. And we’re still striving to perfect the words and intentions of this historic document.
And as my brother, our buddies and I reflected on our country 50 years ago as we celebrated thousands of miles away, we knew no matter what inadequacies there were in America, we were reassured that it wouldn’t be forever because we could change it. Not just because our Constitution guaranteed that we were and would remain a nation of laws, but because no one person was bigger than the law or above the law. For all of us, that was not only worth supporting, but more importantly, it was worth believing in.
July 4th is the one happy day in America that should be celebrated by all Americans and used as the day to reflect on who we are. Are we remaining true to our heritage, history and purpose? Americans are fair and balanced people. We have our extremes and our inadequacies, as do all societies, but we are balanced people reflected over the years in politically balanced leaders and responsive institutions. We don’t elect extreme left or right presidents or Congresses. The political center has been the center of gravity in America’s politics. Americans recognized long ago that for our democracy to survive, we could not lurch from extreme to extreme and still maintain fairness and civility, which are foundations of democracies.
Today we are challenged more than at any time in my life to ask ourselves who we are and what we believe. As the post-World War II world order is changing, we are defining and building a new world order. The current world order is shifting, presenting new opportunities, strains and challenges for all people. The future is uncertain — as it has always been. These unprecedented rates of change and direction further destabilize order and identity in all countries, fostering new doubts about the future and governing institutions. The bitter and divisive issue of immigration here in our country is but one example. But this debate goes deeper than just border and law enforcement issues and rule of law. It cuts to the heart of our humanity and priorities. It tells us much about ourselves: Who we are, what kind of country we want for ourselves and our children.
This country has always tried to come together to solve its problems and make America more just and complete. We don’t always succeed. But America’s best leaders have always tried to unite, not divide, our country. We are a rich nation for many reasons, but maybe the most important is the diversity of our people. It’s how we were formed. Unique in history. It’s who we are.
This 4th of July let’s reflect on our country and ourselves and thank those generations who built our country and passed onto us the tools and traditions of wise leadership to continue to make America a worthy and good nation. And let’s reflect on our current responsibilities to further enhance the benefits and decency of our country for all of us. Fifty years from now, will our citizens have the same faith and confidence my brother and I and our buddies had in America’s future?
Happy Birthday, America, and may you have many more.
Bravo Senator Hagel, Bravo!
