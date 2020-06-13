The writer is an assistant professor of sociology and anthropology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
It is through the neglect of racial inequality that COVID-19 reaches the most vulnerable. Nebraska has yet to include racial details in COVID-19 mortality data. According to the Douglas County dashboard, 7 out of 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases are residents of color. A stark contrast, considering that only 1 in 3 residents is a person of color in this county. Any effort to manage the pandemic must be bold at mitigating racial disparities.
In Nebraska, communities of color are more likely to live in poverty, have underlying health conditions and have no health insurance. Most workers in front-line industries, including grocery stores and food processing, are black, Hispanic/Latinx and Asian. Their jobs enable many Nebraskans to self-quarantine. These jobs are low-paid, rarely provide compensation for paid sick leave and expose them to a higher risk of contagion.
Nebraska received $1.084 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). About 8% of these funds, a total of $85 million, has been allocated to the Community CARES program. This program will provide qualifying organizations with funding to support services strained by the pandemic, including food, housing, telehealth resources, education and outreach, among others.
The governor stated that preference would be given to “organizations that work in underserved and/or low-income communities.” Yet, “preference” may not be enough to make serving vulnerable racial minorities a priority. Considering the vulnerability and disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color, the CRF must explicitly prioritize funding for them.
A total of $330 million of CRF funds will be allocated to Small Businesses & Livestock Producers Stabilization. But, most minority-owned businesses could be excluded from this relief. According to the governor, grants of $12,000 will be available to small businesses with between 5-49 employees in the industries hardest hit by the pandemic. No explicit provision exists for minority-owned businesses, and most of them would not meet these criteria.
The bulk of minority-owned businesses are nonemployer firms, and the few employer firms are more likely to have less than five employees. It is well-known that minority-owned businesses face higher barriers to access state funding and bank loans. Yet, the Nebraska Business Survey Response, which aimed at identifying the hardest-hit industries, did not collect information about the race and ethnicity of business owners.
When government decisions do not address enduring inequalities, they reinforce the stigmatization of communities of color. For instance, labeling the meatpacking industry as “essential” has done very little to protect these workers.
Latinos, who are the primary workers in these industries, make up half of the population infected with COVID-19. The decision to stop reporting meatpacking-related statistics and the delay in establishing statewide pandemic policies and in providing Spanish translation for educational materials have made Latino workers and their families more vulnerable and the target of discrimination. Fearing to lose their jobs, meatpacking workers remain silent to safety violations. Meanwhile, advocates say that plants are failing to follow social distancing guidelines. As the pandemic continues, the lack of transparency fuels discourses blaming communities of color and their “cultural traits” for their high infection rates.
Nebraskans are showing their commitment to racial justice. Our youth are joining in Black Lives Matter peaceful protests and rallies defending the rights of Latino workers. Despite economic adversity, many donated to nonprofit organizations serving communities of color, and many more are patronizing black-owned businesses to show support.
Our political representatives should match these efforts. The governor and legislators need to ensure that relief funds, and any other budget allocation decisions, commit to racial equity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.