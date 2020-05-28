The writer, of Lincoln, is program manager at the Nebraska Recycling Council.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended so many of our lives already and now its financial repercussions threaten even further impact. Recently, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert outlined a sobering set of consequences that could follow if an agreement can’t be reached to distribute CARES Act funding to the City of Omaha. Her list includes suspension of recycling services through the end of the year.
We agree with Mayor Stothert that much like closing fire stations and laying off city employees — two other possible outcomes she has mentioned — suspending recycling should be a last resort. Every possible solution should be explored to keep this essential service available.
At the Nebraska Recycling Council, we have already heard from Omaha residents who are concerned about the proposal. They ask where they could take their empty milk cartons and old copies of the Omaha World-Herald each week. They wonder about the environmental impact of removing this service in our state’s largest city for nearly half a year.
We’re also hearing from Nebraska employers who worry a long-term suspension of recycling could have a ripple effect on a sizable local industry. Recycling supports jobs that including hauling, sorting, baling and transporting materials to end markets where they can be turned into household and industry goods, supporting even more jobs.
In the last few months, we’ve all grown acquainted with the new emotional journey of guiding our shopping carts to the toilet paper aisle, wondering whether empty shelves will greet us. Recycling keeps the flow of materials going so local producers and grocers can keep toilet paper and other essential goods on their shelves. The impact goes further. When our communities properly recycle their paper, cardboard, plastics and metals, they are directly contributing to the production of shared community resources, construction materials for roads and playground equipment.
Of course, recycling is also a major contributor in our shared efforts to mitigate environmental harm. When industries choose to use recyclable materials, we are reducing the amount of raw materials mined, harvested, packaged and transported to create new products. It is significantly less impactful to process recycled material into new products than it is to manufacture raw material. Every bottle, can and cardboard box diverted from a landfill represents a sizable reduction of the cost and work that is required to produce a new product. When we send recyclables to landfills, we contribute to greenhouse gas emissions that are changing our climate.
Our team at the Nebraska Recycling Council often receives calls and emails from residents and officials from municipalities that have had to make the hard decision to eliminate recycling for cost-saving purposes. It is a hardship on the community and a challenge to restart. We work with these communities to strategize on cost-effective ways to return to recycling. In nearly all of these conversations, we hear that they wish they had never had to stop recycling in the first place.
Long before this virus, we liked to say that recycling keeps our communities healthy. We still believe that. It is our sincere hope that Omaha residents don’t have to face this hardship, and we are committed to being a resource however we can to ensure recycling remains available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.