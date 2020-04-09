The writers are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha.
The League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha thanks The World-Herald for its March 19 editorial “In-person vs. mail-in voting” that recommended mail-in voting for the May 12 primary due to the health risks posed by the coronavirus.
Currently, the majority of Nebraska counties will mail every registered voter a postcard inviting them to return the card if they want a ballot mailed to them. The League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha urges citizens to complete and return the early voting postcard application.
If, for any reason, you don’t have the postcard from the election commission, you can use a plain piece of paper to request a vote by mail ballot. Simply write the date of the election (primary election May 12; general election Nov. 3); print your name, date of birth, address, phone number or email, and political party; and sign the paper. Take a photo of the paper and email it to earlyvoting@votedouglascounty.com or earlyvote@sarpy.com.
Primary election ballots have been mailed to the public this month. According to the election office, all mail-in ballots must arrive by the closing of the polls on Election Day, May 12, by 8 p.m. Remember to seal and sign the envelope with the voting ballot. One regular stamp is enough postage for your ballot. If you are unable to use a stamp, the United States Postal Service will still deliver your ballot to the election office.
Please know that going to a polling place or early voting at the Election Commission offices is a health risk due to the potential spread of the virus. Instead of voting at polling places on May 12, the League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha urges every voter to request a mail-in ballot and vote from home.
