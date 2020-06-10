The writer is the volunteer coordinator at the Refugee Empowerment Center in Omaha.
As you’re reading this, I want you to think about all the people who have recently passed: George Floyd in Minneapolis and James Scurlock in Omaha. A retired police captain in St. Louis named David Dorn. Italia Kelly, killed in Davenport, Iowa, as she was trying to get away from a protest that was getting out of hand. David Patrick Underwood, shot as he was guarding a Federal Building in Oakland. These are just a few of the victims that we should hold in our prayers.
As the volunteer coordinator at the Refugee Empowerment Center, I am representing myself as well as the staff when I say that we stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. We are a nonprofit organization that focuses on the resettlement of refugees. We not only stand with BLM, but we also stand for humanity and human rights for all. Many on our staff came to the United States as refugees. They appreciate seeing peaceful protests and people fighting for their basic dignity. They’re from nations where people in power would seek retribution for speaking out. They see these protests as a constructive way to bring about change, and change is what is needed. We believe that change doesn’t entail defunding the police. We believe in better training not only for police but also for society as a whole. We believe in the dismantling of for-profit-prisons, as this is the main driver for a police state. This is the only way to bring about real change.
I have encountered multiple situations, from police and civilians, in which I was treated differently because of the color of my skin. I was a freshman at the University of Nebraska when a young female student disappeared. I, along with four other African American classmates, were investigated by authorities. We were questioned because someone saw her talking to one of the five black males in that class. She talked to white males that day and probably white females, but we were questioned because we were black males. Unfortunately, she was murdered. It wasn’t by a black male. I was from New York and as a freshman, new to the state, Nebraska wasn’t looking good to me.
Fast forward to today, and I am extremely proud to call Nebraska home. Over the last week, I have seen National Guard and police kneel with protesters of all races. I have my organization’s leadership come out in support of BLM. I think progress is coming, but we can’t stop the desire to want change. We have to move forward and not look back. We must use the events over the past week as a learning lesson. This includes the violence and looting associated with the protests. There’s absolutely no excuse for attacking police or destroying property. However, just because there’s no excuse, doesn’t mean there isn’t an underlining genesis of why people lash out. We all have a responsibility to address that. Everyone has to look in the mirror and figure out what we can all do better
The Refugee Empowerment Center knows that Omaha can take the lead and bring about change. We want to help facilitate progress, due to the fact that we love our community. This includes the Omaha Police Department, which we have worked with in the past and will continue to work with and support in the future. Police play a very important role within the community. I hope that we will try to start moving past the old-time policing methods and move toward a more nondiscriminatory way of peacekeeping.
I thank the executive director, Amanda Kohler, and Stacie Hoover, our director of operations, for allowing me to address this. I also thank the staff at the Refugee Empowerment Center and also everyone in the streets protesting peacefully. Keep it up, and you will bring about real change.
