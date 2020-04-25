The writer is executive director of the Financial Hope Collaborative at Creighton University, which focuses on creating financial stability for low-income families. She is expressing her personal view rather than in her official capacity as a Creighton University employee.
“The Best of Times, the Worst of Times”: This line — which is the famous opening to “A Tale of Two Cities” — reminds me of our world today. Some families now have time to eat dinner together and do things around the house they have been meaning to do. Without the chaos of the carpool and various other demands, they have been able to slow down and spend more time together. One mother described it as an unexpected gift that has left her wondering if she wants to go back to “normal” when this crisis is past.
But for other families, it has shown a spotlight on how the inequities structured into our systems are condemning them and their loved ones to early deaths. It has compounded their daily struggles for survival. More than 50% of the households in America were living paycheck to paycheck prior to this pandemic. In 2018, GoBankingRates.com reported that 69% of Americans had $1,000 or less in savings and 57% of workers had less than $1,000 in retirement savings. With more than 22 million people filing for unemployment recently, those statistics are only going to get worse.
Instead of citing more grim statistics about disparities, I want to challenge those who have an “unexpected gift of time” to rethink our current systems to create a more equitable country. In the 1980s, when the Chernobyl disaster occurred, a wise woman remarked, “We can’t waste this disaster. Let’s use it to create a safer world.”
So, let’s not let this pandemic go to waste. Let’s leverage it to create systems where more families succeed and where life’s opportunities and health aren’t limited by income, race or gender.
We have a great example in Francis Perkins. Franklin Delano Roosevelt invited her to become his secretary of labor because, as governor of New York, he had watched her transform state labor practices. Perkins replied that she would agree to do this only if he pledged to back her on the following policy changes:
» Ending child labor (employers were hiring children instead of men during the Great Depression).
» Social Security, so people did not have work up until the day they died.
» Safety precautions, so far fewer people would be injured at work.
» Ongoing compensation for workers permanently injured on the job.
» A 40-hour work week, instead of 60.
These and other policy changes are still with us today. Our country is better for these policies, but it was not easy to transform the workplace. When I read about these reforms, it made me wonder if this is “our time.” Using Secretary of Labor Perkins’ boldness as our model, can we use this worldwide “time out” to significantly improve the quality of life for most people in this country?
Many of you are experts in a particular area. For example, what are three to five immediate fixes to improve the city’s recycling program? Or what are three to five long-term solutions that could provide access to the financial mainstream? You get the picture.
Going back to “normal” is not a good place for far too many Americans — Americans who were working multiple jobs without benefits, or African Americans living with unacceptably high rates of mortality from strokes, heart attacks or diabetes. There are many travesties that we could address. We can be a better country than we were before. While we won’t be able to fix all the inequities, we can transform systems where gender or race don’t limit your options. We can reimagine our health care system so that everyone can get the care they need regardless of their lot in life.
Enhancing the quality of life for all Americans will enrich our communities and go a long way toward addressing the current disparities that prevent “the good life” for far too many Americans.
