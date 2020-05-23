The writer, a retired lawyer, has taught in the political science department at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He is a former Nebraska state senator and Douglas County Board chairman.
In the midst of this pandemic it won’t hurt us to take a moment and look back at where we’ve been, because we’ve come a long ways.
In a few days we’ll start a celebration of our greatest events.
At the end of May we stop and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can live in freedom. We call it Memorial Day, and we remember.
Then a couple of weeks later we stop and salute our flag. It’s been said that Americans display our national flag more than citizens of any other nation in the world display their own. I think it’s because our flag unites us as a people even though each of us descends from a land far different than that which our flag represents.
Before many more days we celebrate our country’s independence. We usually forget that in 1776 there were many who opposed our struggle with Great Britain. Then it took us more than a decade to figure out how to run our new country. We made some major mistakes. And we’re still making corrections in our founding document.
We suffered through a calamitous Great Depression in the 1930s.
And in 1945 we came to the end of the struggle we refused to enter until we were bombed, and then we united. It took our bomb against those who first bombed us to bring peace. But that peace has kept us out of another world war for 75 years. Until the recent incursion by Russia in Ukraine, those three-quarters of a century were the longest sustained peace Europe has ever enjoyed.
Except for the Depression, war was the constant in each of those epochs. When each ended, a turning point in history arrived.
After World War II, America led the world into a new era. A new world order was created under the wise leadership of our own Harry Truman and George Marshall and by European leaders like Konrad Adenauer of Germany and Robert Shuman of France.
I think we are at a similar turning point today. Sooner or later we’ll emerge from the pandemic that has us now household bound. When, or how long from now, or how much more sacrifice we will sustain, none of us knows. But some day this suffering will end.
But importantly, we’re now at the end of a 40-year period which began with a charmed American leader who did many beneficial acts while he was president but who repeated, time and again, the mantra, “the government’s the problem.” And today we suffer from a president, without question the most unqualified in our history, who has taken Reagan’s phrase to its ultimate conclusion and destroyed the foundations of that government.
No one claims our government is perfect. But it was our government led by wise leaders and followed by intelligent citizens which led us to victory in the War of Independence, again in the Civil War, and still again as we worked our way out of the Great Depression and went on to victory in World War II.
We won the Cold War, but today you’d never know it.
The world order created after the defeat of totalitarianism in 1945 seems to be gone. The United States under our president no longer occupies the center of leadership. That represents a major loss to us and the rest of the world.
I believe that if we follow science, its teachings will lead us to some type of vaccine that will bring an end to today’s suffering.
I pray that the majority of us has the good sense to select new leaders in the November elections who have both the character and the abilities that our current leaders lack.
I think the mantra that “government is the problem” was wrong 40 years ago and is wrong today. We are now witnessing how the absence of national solutions to our current crisis has made the pandemic far worse that it needed to be.
Government was then, and is again, one of the necessary paths towards victory, not by itself, not under incompetent and authoritarian leadership, but by leaders who we trust and who have earned our trust.
