The writer, of Omaha, is an attorney and human resources professional.
Recent American experience demonstrates that the “isms” are alive and well. Whether it’s racism, ageism, sexism or any harassment or discrimination based on a person’s immutable characteristics, hateful behavior is thriving. In my 20-plus years of human resources experience, hate seemed to be retreating but it has picked up speed again, with blatant acts emboldened by our present administration.
Most of us are taught to go along to get along so haters feel safe. We are confronted with little bits of bias every day. Those bits combine with one another in our psyches, feeding negative stereotypes and harmful behaviors. They snowball into becoming cultural norms. And a society built on those cultural norms feels comfortable identifying individuals by the color of their skin, where they were born, who they love and their gender identity. We force women, people of color and other disenfranchised individuals to have to meet unfair expectations.
We ignore the slights felt every day by our fellow human beings. That ignorance creates systems that treat some in our society as “less than.” By not voicing our opposition to the little bits, we are complicit in perpetuating discrimination against our fellow human beings.
As a white, straight, cisgender female, I can truly represent only my own experiences with sexism. I’m lucky, born into a family that raised me to believe I could do anything if I just worked hard enough. I wasn’t confronted with sexism until my freshman year of college at Notre Dame, where we women would often hear from our fellow classmates and alumni that we were taking a man’s place.
In law school, I was stalked by another student. I was advised to not report the situation to leadership at the law school, as I would be branded a hysterical female. In the working world, I experienced countless examples of sexist comments and behaviors — some unconsciously biased, some intentional. Again, when aimed at me, I would often fail to address them because I wanted to get along and not make a big deal out of the little things.
In human resources, it was straightforward for me to address bias on behalf of others. It’s easier to represent others than oneself. When someone stands up for themselves, forces try to marginalize that person. The ones who suffer from the hateful behavior are often wrongfully blamed for somehow causing the behavior.
It’s effortless to call out blatant behaviors. A public figure sends a disgusting text describing sex acts, naming a staffer, and we rightfully call for him to face real consequences.
Where we fail is not stopping the thousands of daily bits of bias. Some women aren’t credited for their achievements and qualifications. They’re erased and depicted as mere tools of their husbands or fathers. I have been the subject of this most sexist of behaviors.
I cannot speak to the other isms that my fellow human beings face every moment of every day. Luckily, I have always been able to recover from bias and have come out stronger for it. Most are never given the chance to recover. They are blamed.
We must do better. We can’t ignore the little bits but must call them out every time to prevent them from becoming systemic. When we ignore behaviors of bias, discrimination, and harassment, we endorse them. I won’t do so anymore. We need to know we can count on one another to eliminate whatever form in which the ism comes. Let’s join in the hard work of standing up for others, of being anti isms, and the even harder work of standing up for yourself.
