Jeff Huber, of Omaha, is CEO of Home Instead, Inc.
For those keeping track at home, this marks the seventh week of quarantine for us here in Omaha. My family is lucky enough to have good health, plenty of food and each other to keep us company and, for that, I’m incredibly grateful.
At the same time, I know many among us have experienced unspeakable tragedy — loss of loved ones, loss of jobs or both — and my heart goes out to them. I’ve also thought a lot about those who don’t have anyone and are navigating through this situation alone. It’s hard to imagine the impact that kind of solitude is having on their mental — and physical — well-being.
The limited experience we’ve all had staying away from each other during the pandemic has shined a light on the overwhelming need to address social isolation, especially among our older population. As physically and emotionally uncomfortable as this time in quarantine has been for many of us, we know it will eventually come to an end. The duration will be short-lived, relatively speaking. For many older adults, social isolation can last for years and, all too often, it’s the last thing they experience in life.
I’ve smiled as I’ve read stories in my social channels about friends picking up food for older neighbors and aging loved ones. I also commend the grocery stores that are opening up early so older adults can shop with less exposure. I’d argue that, in this moment, older adults are finally getting the attention they deserve — from family, neighbors and society.
But what happens when all this is over and everyone is back to work, back to school, back to baseball practice and back to overloaded personal schedules?
Of course, I’d encourage everyone to continue stepping up for our seniors. Two years ago, Home Instead started an initiative called Ready to Care that’s all about sharing inspiration and ideas for acts of kindness to help older adults. We’ve found that those who participate gain as much — if not more — satisfaction than those they help. It’s free and all are welcome to join the movement. Still, we understand Ready to Care is just one part of the solution for a much larger problem.
Our health care system lacks the capacity to help our older adults cope with the impacts of social isolation, and we know medical professionals need to focus on serving the injured and sick. One way we can alleviate capacity issues in hospitals is by keeping more seniors out of them. Home care professionals — those who visit and help seniors with everything from dementia care to light cleaning to companionship — do just that by enabling individuals to stay in their homes as they age.
Professional caregivers work from the homes of seniors to protect them from social isolation and bring hope where hopelessness often prevails — all while following public health guidelines to prevent illness. Home is both scalable and sustainable. During this crisis, we’ve heard again and again that home is the safest place to be. We wholeheartedly agree — both in times of crisis and otherwise.
We’re still in the heat of the battle with COVID-19, but it’s not too early to start thinking beyond it. Our experience with this deadly virus is teaching us lifesaving lessons, such as the need to strengthen the link between the health care system and care for older adults. Professional caregivers are essential — especially in times like these.
Moving forward, we need to formalize the roles these caregivers play in the health care ecosystem and integrate them into the same network as doctors, hospitals and treatment facilities.
Doing so will minimize the strain on our hospitals by keeping older adults at home and in the company of people who care.
