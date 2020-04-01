Wengel, M.D., is a psychiatry professor and the assistant vice chancellor for campus wellness for University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Strong, M.D., is an assistant professor of psychiatry and interim director of inclusion at UNMC.
We are all feeling a little anxious right now.
OK, make that a lot. And, that’s understandable.
As the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has become a global pandemic, crossed the world and emerged in our own communities, we can each feel our own fear and anxiety rising. For some, fear turns to anger, and we can look for someone — or, rather, faceless, impersonal stereotypes — to blame.
It would be easy to blame “the other,” specifically, China, as the first reported cases likely came out of its Wuhan province. But viruses don’t work that way. This disease isn’t associated with any particular population. It does not discriminate by geography, politics, ancestry, ethnicity, religion or any other demographic.
Tom Hanks, Woody the Cowboy from “Toy Story,” is infected with COVID-19! It can happen to anyone. Soon, we’ll all likely hear about it happening to someone we know.
At a time like this, social distancing is helpful.
Social stigma is not.
Yes, our individual and collective anxiety rises with each new reported COVID-19 diagnosis, with each new health warning or closing, and with the realization this health and economic crisis is real. And, likely not going away anytime soon.
Asian Americans, and people of Asian descent, don’t need the additional stress of unwarranted social stigma.
We all have enough to deal with. Nobody needs dirty looks or unfunny “jokes” on top of everything else. No one should have to fear for their physical safety.
Please, don’t attempt to manage your stress by creating more for others — it won’t help you, and it is hurtful to all of us.
Instead, let’s let our fellow Americans and those who are our temporary guests from other countries know we are all in this together. Be honest about the facts. And, let’s assuage our anxiety by doing something positive about the situation.
Because we can do something about it.
We all must “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s up to all of us to keep our health care systems from being overrun.
This means social distancing, in order to keep from catching, or unknowingly spreading, COVID-19.
But let’s keep the “social” in social distancing. We are connected like never before, through technology and media. Use your time at a distance as an opportunity to reach out to others you haven’t spoken to in a while. Stay connected. Keep in touch with those who would love to hear from you. Relationships are always good to nurture.
And share accurate information about COVID-19, while pushing back against social stigma.
It’s a tough time for all of us. While you are supporting others, make sure to be proactive about your own mental health.
A wise pediatrician friend recently told us that he counsels his patient to always make their bed each day. It brings a little order to a world that needs it now more than ever. Routines are good.
Remember, regular aerobic exercise is good for the brain. It benefits our heart and is shown to reduce stress and anxiety, elevate our mood and improve concentration.
Be informed — but, take breaks from the news, including social media. Try to get your sleep. Sleep deprivation can worsen our already high levels of anxiety.
Remind yourself to breathe, and try meditation. Practice mindfulness. Being “mindful” means being in the moment. When you’re washing your hands (for 20 seconds, for the fourth time today), ask yourself “what does the soap feel like?”
Strive for the 4Rs: relationships; routines; relaxation; and reflection. Do things deliberately.
That includes being deliberate about letting everyone around you know we are in this together against COVID-19.
