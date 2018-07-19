The writer is a professor in the Finance, Banking, and Real Estate Department at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and an attorney with Cavanaugh and Associates.
The Douglas County Courthouse is called “The People’s House.” For this to be true, the people must vote on the over $120 million proposal for a juvenile justice center. The proposal is a 10-story building across from the courthouse, with new courtrooms, new juvenile detention center, new attorneys’ offices and another parking garage — all paid for by an increase in property taxes. Until now, there has been a lot of talk behind closed doors. Before it’s too late, we should consider better, less costly, common-sense solutions. In public. With a vote of the people.
This is not a done deal. You can be heard. The next public meeting on this issue is 1 p.m. Tuesday in Room 903 of the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St., hosted by the County Board’s Administrative Services Committee.
This huge project was first shown to the public June 26 as a PowerPoint that was eight pages of pictures only. Spend over $120 million and only pictures? Really? One public hearing was held July 10, when the County Board rubber-stamped five legalese documents to use eminent domain to take private, taxpaying property; place control of a public project in the hands of private corporations; and give the job to three private firms without public bids. Only County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh voted “No” and stood up for our children, taxpayers, property owners and the justice system. It is fast-tracked for construction beginning in November.
Why does this project need to be halted?
1. Open public discussion is needed about the need, scope, shape and, very importantly, the property tax financing for the most expensive construction project in Douglas County history.
2. Increasing property taxes via bond financing should be voted on by the people, especially when eminent domain is being used.
3. Better and less costly alternatives, including acquiring an office building adjacent to the downtown campus, should be publicly discussed and pursued.
4. Prioritize the needs of our children. A study for the juvenile justice center states a downtown detention center for youth is the least desirable location. Its present location is better, since it has room to create an educational, rehabilitative campus-like setting for the children being held there.
5. Respect the taxpayers. The best interests of the children and Douglas County residents (who will pay for the project) should be the deciding factors on what we do.
6. Respect property owners. Eminent domain ought to be used rarely. For example, when a project physically cannot be completed without taking that owner’s property. Alternatives have not been explored. Can it honestly be said needed aspects cannot be done without using eminent domain?
7. Open meetings and public records are the cornerstones of the public’s oversight of their public servants. However, the legalese created a legal structure that deprives the public both of open meetings and access to public records. That is the wrong way to do government in Nebraska.
8. Think strategically. We must prioritize how we spend our limited tax dollars. But no strategic discussions have been held about the relative priorities of other critical county services, such as the growing mental health crisis; the overcrowded, understaffed Corrections Center; our underfunded pension system; and the need to update the County Health Center in addition to juvenile justice.
Alternative ideas to make this project successful by refurbishing existing structures rather than building a new, expensive complex, have been ignored, not pursued and not discussed publicly.
That is wrong. We should talk about common-sense solutions by downsizing the overall proposal, using existing county-owned property and not using eminent domain to acquire private property. And do so in open meetings with public records.
We need to do this right and do so quickly.
They are our children. These are our tax dollars. It’s our county. Let the people decide. The people should vote.
