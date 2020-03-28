The writer, of Albion, represents District 41 in the Nebraska Legislature and is a member of the Revenue Committee.
The scope of the coronavirus challenge serves to remind us that we truly are all in this together. This community of interest provides an opportunity for those of us at the state level to put aside regional and parochial interests and do what we can to best protect both the health and economic well-being of all Nebraskans.
The first priority must be residents’ health and safety. With all Nebraskans working together, we will stabilize the spread of coronavirus. It is then that the Legislature must refocus its efforts on what is essential to the economic well-being of our residents — passing the Revenue Committee’s property tax reform proposal, followed by the new business incentive proposal.
The cancellation of major events, the reduction in business operations, the shuttering of many of our small businesses, may lead to a reduction in our state’s GDP. Any economic contraction will be exacerbated by the onerous property tax burden we force onto our residents. Ag-land property taxes three times higher than our neighboring states negatively impact the competitiveness of our ag producers and economic growth on our main streets. Residential property taxes 65% higher than our neighbors, often comprising 30-40% of a house payment, negatively impact family budgets and can impair our efforts to attract the workforce necessary to help grow Nebraska.
This tax crisis in Nebraska is driven by our unreasonable and unsustainable reliance on property taxes to fund local government — particularly our overreliance on property taxes to fund K-12 education. More than 60% of the average property tax bill goes toward funding schools. And according to U.S. Census Bureau data, we are nearly last in the country in the percentage of K-12 education funded at the state level, near the top in our reliance on property taxes. The same is true for the actual dollars per student coming from the state, where we again are near the bottom. Furthermore, the distribution of these dollars is weighted heavily toward our “equalized” districts, some of which get over half of their funding from the state, while others get nearly nothing.
If we are to provide meaningful and structural property tax relief, and thereby help facilitate economic growth in our state, we must reform how we pay for education and inject additional state dollars into our public schools. That’s what the Revenue Committee’s property tax reform measure does. It injects roughly $500 million of additional state aid into K-12 education over a three-year period. It also contains measures limiting spending and taxation growth to ensure that those state dollars yield property tax relief. Every school district would get additional dollars from the state to provide a measure of property tax relief for all Nebraska taxpayers.
Some of our partners in the education community expressed concern over aspects of the committee’s original proposal, including the provisions to limit spending and taxation growth of school districts. But I would submit that it would be irresponsible of the Legislature to commit such funds without provisions to try to ensure that they yield property tax relief. However, in an effort to find common ground on this issue, the committee’s latest amendment does contain measures to accommodate many of the initial concerns of our friends in the education community. It will allow for reasonable spending and taxation growth by our schools. It will ensure that our schools can continue to provide the high-quality education our children deserve.
Accommodation and compromise, finding common ground: That is what the Revenue Committee has tried to achieve with its latest amendment. Nobody will, or should, get all they want. Instead, we must come together for the good of our state. And recognize the importance of both business incentives and property tax reform to economic growth. That means passing the Revenue Committee’s property tax reform measure and then, the business incentive bill. In the face of our coronavirus challenge, adoption of these measures is something that must be done to protect the economic well-being of our residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.