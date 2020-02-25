The writer is evangelism and NexGen pastor at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and community liaison for the Baptist Pastors & Ministers Conference of Omaha.
Two years ago, I co-authored a statement released by the Baptist Pastors & Ministers Conference of Omaha in which representatives from 30 local congregations declared our support for Nebraska’s public schools. Regrettably, today, it is again necessary to remind our policymakers that a free public education is a moral good.
The Nebraska Legislature is considering Legislative Bill 1202, a school privatization bill introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Elkhorn area that, if passed, will cripple the public schools that educate, feed and care for nine out of every 10 kids in Nebraska — including the vast majority of children we Omaha clergy see on Sunday mornings.
LB 1202 and its predecessor, LB 670, would both introduce so-called Opportunity Scholarships. The question is, “Opportunity for whom?”
In other states, this kind of legislation has opened the door to school vouchers, a tax scheme that benefits profiteers under the disguise of helping the poor. Sen. Linehan and other proponents claim these scholarships will help children from low-income families attend the private and parochial school of their choice. We need only look to other states that have adopted these scholarships to know if their claim is true.
It certainly isn’t true for Albuquerque Public Schools in New Mexico, where I have relatives serving as teachers and administrators. Neighborhood schools there have been devastated by defunding through school privatization. And in New Orleans and Milwaukee, privatization has increased racial and economic segregation among students and widened the black-white opportunity gap, not reduced it.
In state after state, tax credit scholarships benefit wealthy donors, do little to reduce barriers to private school attendance for low-income families, do not improve but hurt academic outcomes and rob public schools rather than save money for the state. This is especially true of schools in low-income neighborhoods and low property-value districts.
Poverty is growing all over our state and nation, and it’s no secret the impact of poverty in our city is most pervasive and concentrated in North and east Omaha. It also is no secret the opportunity gap in education disproportionately impacts poor children of color in these communities. That is the kind of opportunity our legislators ought to address instead of disparaging and dismantling public education. And they can do so with the policies provided in Legislative Bill 1039 and LB 1023, which would respectively help put an end to hunger in our schools and support increased special education funding.
But when our friends in Lincoln talk about opportunity in LB 1202 and LB 670, they are not speaking the truth. They tell us it’s about choice, but open enrollment already allows parents the opportunity to choose from any number of excellent public, magnet, private and parochial schools, in addition to homeschooling. Most private and parochial schools already offer private scholarships, which should remain the role of private philanthropy, not taxpayer dollars.
They tell us tax credit scholarships won’t hurt our neighborhood schools, but the loss of $10 million a year must come from somewhere. And at a time when public schools in Omaha are consistently underfunded by the state, it is unconscionable to ask our children, their dedicated teachers and property taxpayers to make even more sacrifices.
Our public schools may not be perfect, but they are doing more to eliminate the opportunity gap with too little support from our leaders in Lincoln. And that must stop. We must do more for our children — not less.
There is no greater action our elected officials could take than to invest in all of God’s children. Only our public schools are required to open their doors to all children — no matter their religion, income, or special needs — and ensure they can succeed.
