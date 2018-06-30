The writer, of Albion, represents District 41 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Last month in South Dakota v. Wayfair, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed previous rulings that required a seller’s physical presence within a state before it could be required to collect sales taxes.
In allowing states to require the collection of sales tax by remote sellers on Internet sales, the majority opinion in Wayfair recognized the ever-increasing importance of e-commerce to our 21st-century economy. It noted that “each year, the physical presence rule (established by previous Supreme Court rulings) becomes further removed from economic reality.” The majority also recognized the unfairness of previous rulings which allowed a “judicially created tax shelter” to shield out-of-state Internet sellers from collecting sales taxes while our home-grown brick-and-mortar stores must add sales tax to the selling price of their goods or services.
In previous legislative sessions, Nebraska’s efforts to impose collection of Internet sales tax by online sellers stalled. The Wayfair decision will allow such legislation to move forward. The benefits of that are obvious. First, it can level the playing field between our brick-and-mortar mainstreet businesses and their out-of-state, online competitors. Second, it will allow our taxing entities to more effectively enforce collection of taxes that, under our laws, are already owed. Finally, it will expand our sales tax base.
But some have suggested that further legislation to enforce collection of these taxes may be unnecessary. I disagree. In fact, there are several reasons why it’s vitally important that we provide a statutory framework for Internet sales tax collection.
First, those who assert there is no need for such legislation suggest that our current statutes allow for enforcement of sales tax collection by remote sellers. A review of our statutes suggests otherwise. For example, one section requires every retailer “engaged in business” in Nebraska to collect sales and use taxes owed. Another section provides that any person “who engages in business as a retailer” in Nebraska without a sales tax permit commits a criminal violation. But the sales tax statute that defines “engaged in business in this state” requires a degree of physical presence not typical of many online retailers, thereby appearing to excuse remote sellers from sales tax collection. Failure to provide clear statutory provisions requiring online sales tax collection opens the state to legal challenges by those affected by attempts to enforce collection.
Second, any remote sales tax system must be constitutionally sound. It must be able to withstand a Commerce Clause challenge such as the claim presented in Wayfair that its requirements unduly burden interstate commerce. That means protecting small, startup e-commerce businesses by imposing a minimum threshold of business activity before an obligation to collect sales taxes ensues. The South Dakota statute did not impose sales tax collection requirements until a seller reached $100,000 in sales or 200 independent transactions. And as noted by the Court, it would be important not to apply any obligation retroactively. To avoid a constitutional challenge, minimum thresholds and a prohibition against retroactive application should be spelled out in statute.
But finally, we owe it to Nebraska taxpayers to use any new revenue judiciously. And that means directing it to tax relief. Otherwise, some will argue that increased online sales tax collection is simply a tax increase on hard-working Nebraskans. When surveys show again and again that Nebraskans want property tax relief to be the priority, then that must be our priority as elected officials. That will require legislation to ensure this revenue is directed to property tax relief.
The Wayfair decision will help us fulfill our duty and obligation to protect mainstreet businesses from unfair competition. Our approach must entail new legislation to set the parameters for collection of online sales tax. These parameters must ensure that our remote sellers sales tax collection system will pass constitutional muster. And most importantly, we must ensure that the revenue generated will be directed to property tax relief for all Nebraskans. Nebraskans deserve nothing less.
