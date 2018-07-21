The writer is executive director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc.
Recently, the former Aldrich Prairie Research Site owned by Doane University was sold to a private landowner, who subsequently plowed it up and planted soybeans.
What lay in the balance? What was ultimately destroyed? The easternmost remaining prairie dog colony in the country. A unique prairie-wetlands ecosystem, the likes of which are vanishing across the Great Plains. Tens of thousands of other animals, representing over 200 species — from prairie dogs to badgers, ground squirrels to frogs, toads and salamanders, myriad birds to countless insect species.
Prairie dog towns are vital to the survival of hundreds of species, including the endangered black-footed ferret and the burrowing owl, and prairies themselves are synonymous with the Great Plains and our rich history here in Nebraska.
Once the sale of the land became public, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Audubon of Kansas and the Prairie Dog Coalition stepped in to do what we could, which was to trap as many of the remaining prairie dogs as possible and relocate them to the Hutton Niobrara Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary, where they at least had a chance at survival.
We were able to capture 233 prairie dogs. Sadly, nothing else could be saved — not the unique ecosystem, not the vast diversity of plants and animals on the prairie, not our natural legacy.
Had we as conservation and wildlife organizations known that the university was considering selling the land, we would have helped them with better options.
We could have purchased the land and preserved it. We could have helped them create a unique and productive education platform for students across Nebraska and beyond. We could have worked with the new landowner to stress the importance of preserving the property as a service to their community and to our state through a conservation easement.
There were incredible options for this imperiled plot of land. Sadly, we were not given the opportunity to discuss them.
In Nebraska, we need to do better. We need to work together to create stronger laws to protect wildlife and native ecosystems.
We need to educate everyone about the importance of preserving and restoring our natural resources and to dispel the myths about wildlife that drive so many to want to eradicate it. We need to move forward understanding that agriculture and wildlife can co-exist.
Luckily for Nebraska, we are not without resources. There are groups like Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, our project partners and many others with the expertise and mission to preserve and restore our native ecosystems, to protect wildlife and to educate everyone about how important and incredible our natural world is.
We need public and legislative support to make these issues a priority in the near term, so we do not lose what little we have left. We are here. We are ready to partner with all sides to take action.
It is time to ensure that prairies are not just part of our history, but our future as well.
