The writer is a member of the Omaha City Council, representing District 2.
The World-Herald in its May 8 editorial, “Douglas County must fulfill its obligations to make the center a success,” gets it partly correct when the editorial stated that the “new Juvenile Justice Center has great positive potential but only if county officials follow through effectively with all their duties.” While that statement is legally accurate, it is the county’s role to deal with juvenile justice. It unintentionally misses the critical fact that morally and ethically, the problem of juvenile justice is the duty of the entire community. This issue involves several sectors of the city government, and the most critical role our law enforcement agencies play in the juvenile justice process.
Judge Michael Coffey of the Douglas County District Court, in dismissing a lawsuit meant to derail this project, stated the Douglas County Attorney’s Office and the Omaha Police Department, which detains 87% of the juveniles in Douglas County, work closely together in providing input on alternative methods of dealing with youth brought into the juvenile justice system. Coffey concluded, “both the City and County play an essential role in juvenile justice, and the evidence demonstrates the two entities have united to accomplish the purposes of addressing juvenile justice.”
While most, if not all, of my City Council colleagues grasp that we as the city need to be part of the solution, as the District 2 representative on the City Council, I understand professionally and personally the critical role that need to be accomplished by this facility and implementation of its programs.
Nearly 70% percent of the children being housed in the juvenile detention center are children of color. The majority of that 70% are African American. Most of the children who make up that 70% come primarily from three zip codes in my district. These children are growing up in one of the wealthiest cities in America and have historically been neglected by many of Omaha’s citizens, investors, bankers, landlords and elected officials. As a result, poverty, unemployment, limited opportunities, lack of proper health care or decent housing have made the slide into the juvenile justice system a well-worn path for many children.
Some of the negative repercussions have been the result of ignorance, as most of the children and adults of this city and county will never have contact with the legal system. That ignorance has turned into indifference. While subtle in most cases, racism has played a significant role. And finally, public policy — in some cases, unintended — has had a substantial role in the juvenile justice system becoming what it is today.
In short, many children are born into homes without hope, and history has taught us repeatedly when people have no hope, consequences do not matter.
Recognizing that the community has an issue, some who claim they are aware of the problem are often acting out and promoting fear, which has led to quick and cheap fixes. When the then hastily and poorly implemented fixes don’t produce results, the desired reflex has been to lock children up. We have been doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result. I think they call that insanity.
The Juvenile Justice Center project gives the community a chance to end to the insanity.
The Juvenile Justice Center project is bold and different. It is multifaceted in its approach to solving a complex problem. First, the community needs to recognize that the significant portion of the project addresses the critical need for additional courthouse space. That extra space had been required for more than 15 years. Second, the Justice Center will provide a one-stop-shop for young people and their families. A family will not have to travel all over the city to deal with issues facing their children. The courts and lawyers on both sides will have children in proximity to their offices.
The antiquated way things are done now borders on the ridiculous. A child who has a court date or an appointment with a provider has to be chained, placed in a van and driven downtown, where the child may sit for hours before being seen by the court or a support organization — a serious waste of taxpayer dollars and an unforgettable psychology injury for most children.
How much plainer does the message need to be sent to a child in these circumstances that we, your fellow citizens, don’t value you as a human being? I know most of us are not involved in any way directly in the system, but those we pay, with our tax dollars as citizens, act on our behalf. They act, even if we deny it, as our messengers. The form of this project will hopefully lead to more efficient handling of the issues the children are facing. All the juvenile justice organizations providing support for children’s critical needs can be housed in one location. That is best practice and consistent with a guiding principle of the juvenile system, promoting practices that are in the best interests of the children.
Finally, the project is more than about physical buildings. In these debates about the buildings, we have lost sight of the commitment of the county and local philanthropy, led by the Sherwood Foundation, to provide the services and resources not only to keep children out of the justice system but to prevent them from going there at all.
The Juvenile Justice Center is not a quick fix, nor is it a panacea. It took us decades to grasp that the way we were handling children in this system was insane. The cost of the building is real taxpayer money and nothing to sneeze at. The long-term savings to the taxpayer is also nothing to sneeze at either. More important, we can begin to make a difference with those most vulnerable in our community. That’s what civilized societies do. Making that difference is priceless.
