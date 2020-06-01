The writer, of Omaha, is a state senator representing District 8 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Black lives matter. This obvious truth has to be said because day after day, Black lives are taken by the hands of the state. We know their names, we’ve seen their faces, and we’ve shared their stories. George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown and countless others murdered by those we entrust to protect and serve the public.
On Friday night, peaceful protesters took to the streets in Omaha. That didn’t stop officers from using tear gas and rubber bullets against the crowds gathered to protest the very thing law enforcement brought to them: violence.
In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist. And white people can and must do more to push their capacity for rejecting, challenging and dismantling the violent racist structures that our silence allows to persist. We built this system and we have a duty to tear it down to build a better, safer future for our brothers and sisters. We must show up to these protests in solidarity; not as allies but as accomplices. The problems we face today can be solved only if white Americans comprehend the rigid social, economic, and educational barriers that have prevented Black Americans from participating and succeeding in the mainstream of American life. For more than 400 years, Black Americans have protested against oppression and have persistently sought equality in our society. Yet patterns of prejudice and systems of white supremacy have continued to push back, creating barriers for peace and justice every step of the way.
For the white folks protesting, remember: This is not about you. Show up. Carry signs and participate in chants that challenge white supremacy. Call in the white people you see causing harm. Be mindful that the action is being organized and led by Black-led organizations. Follow the leadership of the organizers as it relates to the march route and social distancing. Don’t start your own chants, don’t grab the mic. Be mindful of your body, as a white person, and the privilege your body carries. Also understand that some people will use these protests strategically as an opportunity to create mayhem and chaos, but we can’t let that deter us from showing up peacefully to express outrage at racist violence and demand accountability for law enforcement. Be very mindful that you are there in support of the organizers and not contributing to chaos or pulling focus by unnecessarily escalating.
I represent a diverse group of Nebraskans as a state senator. But there are moments when it is not my job to lead or make decisions, but to step back and follow the lead of my constituents. My role is to listen to Black Nebraskans to learn how they want to be helped and how the State Legislature can work better for them to stop these systemic cycles of violence. A few of the key priorities that have been shared with me include fighting against voter suppression, ending the failed war on drugs, addressing housing discrimination and reforming our unfair labor laws. These policies and countless others have disparate impacts on Black communities.
We also must keep our anger about prosecutorial decisions in mind when we go to the voting booth. Law enforcement officers have substantial protections under state and federal law when they kill or harass someone while they are acting within their scope of duties. We must give prosecutors the tools they need to hold violent law enforcement officers accountable, and state laws play a significant role in that. If we want our culture to improve, we need to recognize that much of that is shaped by laws shaped by the people we elect statewide. We need to elect better people. Donate to black empowerment organizations and candidates, as I am committed to doing every election cycle. This includes progressive county attorneys and prosecutors. As I say, if you can’t change the people, change the people!
If you are outraged when someone is murdered, you can’t just say “What an outrage” or “That’s so sad”; you must take action to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Because, you know what — it keeps happening. When an officer puts his knee on the neck of a Black man, puts his hand in his pocket and cavalierly murders another human being, we know there is something larger at work. That kind of disregard for another person is systemic, it is learned, and it is normal. It’s been normal. But this shouldn’t be normal.
Donate, vote, show up physically and believe that things can be different if we change the balance of power within this broken system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.