The writer, Ph.D., is the president of Creighton University and a Jesuit priest.
Today, as Christians worldwide celebrate an Easter Sunday unlike any in living memory, I join in unity with them, and with those of other faith communities and those of no particular religious tradition, in praying for healing in our world.
During this unprecedented time, with the uncertainty, sickness and suffering resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, I believe there is wisdom in Ignatian spirituality that can offer any of us insight, even comfort.
St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Society of Jesus, or the Jesuits, was born of a noble family in northern Spain in 1491. After being wounded in battle, he experienced a religious conversion so profound that he turned his life over to God.
Deeply moved by the consolations of grace in his life as well as a desire for others to better know God, Ignatius authored the Spiritual Exercises, a powerful and practical set of meditations, instructions and prayers that invite people to find God working in their own lives, and in the world around them. At the end of the 15th century and at the cusp of the Modern Age, it was a true gift to the church and the world that is rich and wise in the practice of discernment. As these existential encouragements and directives have provided spiritual guidance to multitudes across the ages, they are especially poignant today.
As Ignatian spirituality espouses — and is ever-more conspicuous in this time of global pandemic — we live in a world that is both broken and at the same time filled with the grandeur of God. The reality of both Good Friday and Easter Sunday are ever-present in our own lives.
Ignatian discernment teaches us about the reality of desolation and consolation for each of us. Desolation is an emptiness, a heaviness, a sense of darkness in our lives, and we can feel complacent, distracted, duplicitous, disconnected and maybe depressed. Ignatius and other mystics would refer to it as “the dark night of the soul.” Through doubt, discouragement, self-pity, cynicism, guile and secrecy, it can build upon itself. It entraps us, and deflects and repels others.
Alternatively, consolation is akin to the sensation of fullness, a lightness and ease of heart. It fosters peace, calm, generosity and a sense of contentment. Through hope, courage, excitement, optimism, genuineness, confidence and connection, consolation rushes outward and attracts others.
When Ignatius talks about discernment — when he speaks to the decisions we might make and the actions we might take — he asks us to gauge the feelings of desolation and consolation. They are the spiritual moods of our souls, and we should trust them.
Our days now are filled with insecurity, a true sense of surrender, an awareness of sickness, suffering and even death. At the same time, we celebrate first responders and health care heroines and heroes, creative moments of connection with family and friends, insights about our lives, a reframing of priorities, flashes of beauty, great hope and a sense of life that will be restored and renewed. Truly, the interplay of Good Friday and Easter Sunday is powerfully at work.
A wise theologian once reminded me that you cannot have one without the other, and she is right. True love is never without moments of great pain and confusion; and beauty and deep consolation. And that, really, is the core message of Christ’s passion: God’s unconditional love for the world; loving all of us in it, and loving each of us in particular.
Today, in this unique time, as we examine the desolations and consolations in our lives, and as we make decisions and take actions, let us be a human community of mercy, compassion and healing. For Christians, Easter is a time of renewal and hope; let us share that reality broadly.
Happy Easter from Creighton University, and may the promises of springtime burst forth in great consolation and abundant hope in our hearts and in our world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.