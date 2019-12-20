The writer, of Lincoln, is a retired lobbyist and one-time state official, and the author of “The Nebraska Unicameral Legislature at Eighty: Does George Norris’s Vision Still Live?”
Speaker of the Legislature James Scheer has proposed that the membership of the Nebraska Legislature be increased from the present 49 members to 55. The speaker’s thinking is that increasing the size of the Unicameral Legislature would contain the geographic dimensions of legislative districts in areas where the population is shrinking, or at least not keeping up with the state’s more urban areas.
That process becomes a tricky proposition in that any new districts would need to go where the people are. This reality lies in the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1964 case of Reynolds v. Sims, wherein the Court ruled that state legislatures must draw their districts to reflect a one-man-one-vote makeup.
The Reynolds v. Sims case and others at the time provided the main motivation for action by the Nebraska Legislature, in 1963, increasing the size of its membership from 43 to 49. The Legislature, under the Nebraska Constitution, had and continues to have the authority to determine the size of the body statutorily so long as the number selected ranges from 25 to 50.
How that number got into our state constitution is a story in itself. U.S. Sen. George Norris is credited by most Nebraskans as being the father of the Unicameral Legislature, the only one in the nation. Norris’ belief was that a smaller state legislature would be more open and should number between 20 and 30 legislators. Quite a contrast from the Nebraska Legislature of the time, which numbered 100 members in the House of Representatives and 33 members in the Senate.
The architecture of the state constitutional amendment which gave us our Unicameral Legislature was actually hammered out at a large gathering at Lincoln’s Cornhusker Hotel in January 1934. The ballot proposal that came out of that assembly offers a “between-the-lines” glimpse of the hurdle that the group faced in negotiating what would be the size of the proposed body, with the 25-50 range becoming the winner.
Interestingly, though the small-legislature partisans gave significant ground on the numbers, they nevertheless won what they viewed at the time as a concession that would, of itself, create pressure to keep that number on the smaller side. That concession involved establishing the compensation for members of the proposed Unicameral Legislature, which was set at $75,000 total per biennium regardless of the size of the body. The idea was that capping the total money available would work to suppress the number of lawmakers who ultimately would divvy up the appropriation.
Admittedly a clever idea, but the record shows that it was not all that effective. The 1935 and last bicameral Nebraska Legislature, confronted with a choice of determining the size of the coming Unicameral Legislature to fall between 25 and 50, settled on the number 43, well toward the high end of the spectrum.
Our Unicameral Legislature is unique in the United States — and not just because it is a one-house body. It is also the only state legislature elected on a nonpartisan ballot and, by virtue of its rules, the only one organized on a nonpartisan basis. And importantly, it is also the smallest, which many folks believe to be just as key to its effectiveness as its being one-house and officially nonpartisan.
This is absolutely not to take a position in opposition to Scheer’s proposal. It is timely and deserving of thoughtful and serious consideration. However, a part of that consideration ought to be how and whether a given increase in the size of the body might interplay with its present openness and responsiveness to the citizens of Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.