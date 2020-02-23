The writer is U.S. attorney for the District of Nebraska.
Reducing violent crime is a top priority for the United States Department of Justice. One important way that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska assists in achieving that goal is by aggressively prosecuting firearms offenders.
Roughly stated, firearms offenders are individuals who use firearms while committing crimes and individuals who possess firearms even though they are legally prohibited from doing so by virtue of previous criminal convictions or mental health findings.
A sometimes overlooked aspect regarding firearms offenders has to do with their high rates of recidivism. A recent study conducted by the United States Sentencing Commission determined that more than two-thirds (68.1%) of firearms offenders were arrested for a new crime within eight years of release from custody, compared to less than half of the non-firearms offenders (46.3%).
Firearms offenders commit new crimes more quickly after release from custody than non-firearms offenders. Of the firearms offenders who re-offended, the medium time from release to the first new arrest was 17 months. Comparatively, the medium time from release to the first new arrest for non-firearms offenders was 22 months.
Furthermore, the data distinctly demonstrate the tight connection between guns and drugs. For instance, a greater percentage of firearms offenders were re-arrested for serious crimes than non-firearms offenders. Of the firearms offenders who recidivated, assault was the most serious new charge (29%), followed by drug trafficking (13.5%). Of the non-firearms offenders who recidivated, assault was the most common new charge for 21.9%, with drug trafficking at 11.1%.
These findings hold true for all age groups. In fact, among inmates over 50 years old, firearms offenders commit new crimes upon release at nearly twice the rate of non-firearms offenders. These offenders do not “age out” of the criminal justice system as quickly as others.
All of the above statistics make the case for an aggressive prosecutorial approach to firearms offenders who are often also involved in gang and drug trafficking activities.
Last November, U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced the launch of Project Guardian, an initiative designed to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws across the country. In the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska we partner with our local, state, tribal and federal partners to prosecute these cases using federal mandatory minimum sentences. Those are laws that require sentences to prison of at least five, 10, 15 or more years upon conviction.
Federal laws also provide for consecutive, rather than concurrent, sentences for certain firearms offenders, resulting in sentences that keep these violent individuals off the streets for longer periods of time. By law, consecutive sentences have to be served one after another. They may not be served together or at the same time.
Another focus of Project Guardian is to apprehend and prosecute straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are individuals who legally purchase guns for the purpose of giving/selling them to convicted felons who are not legally entitled to purchase or possess firearms. This is a common occurrence within street gangs.
Recently, our office prosecuted three individuals in a gang who were legally obtaining guns and then giving them to others who were convicted felons. Those straw purchasers were convicted of felonies and sentenced to several years in prison.
In 2019, in the Nebraska federal district we indicted more individuals for gun crimes than any year since 2009. We expect that trend to continue in 2020.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to reduce gun violence in Nebraska. Project Guardian is appropriately focused on the criminals who pose a great threat: firearms offenders.
