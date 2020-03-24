The writer is an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and an adjunct faculty member with the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
During the coronavirus outbreak, “social distancing” has quickly become touted as the best line of defense to contain the virus by “flattening the curve.” By limiting close physical interaction, the rate of infection can be slowed in order to better manage those who become infected.
As the number of cancellations of public events skyrockets, for those that are not officially canceled, many social media newsfeeds are covered with friends urging each other to practice social distancing even if not forced. News commentary on social distancing has quickly proliferated, covering various social, economic and political perspectives, but there has been little discussion on how social distancing might exacerbate the crisis of loneliness.
For quite some time, we have been facing what some call an “epidemic” of loneliness in which almost half of the population report regularly feeling lonely, which is paradoxical given that society is seemingly more connected than ever through technology. The adverse effects of loneliness on health can be severe, leading some to label loneliness not just an epidemic but a public health one.
The notion that social relationships are integral for health is not new, and there is a plethora of research demonstrating that the influence of social relationships on mortality is comparable to other well-established risk factors. In fact, statistical analyses estimate that feeling lonely is worse for health than smoking 15 cigarettes daily.
Moreover, loneliness is associated with nearly all health outcomes, including the leading cause of death, cardiovascular disease, as well as all-cause mortality, life expectancy and mental illness. It is thus not surprising that solitary confinement is used as the ultimate punishment in prisons.
Society has arguably been practicing a form of social distancing for decades. On the one hand, the coronavirus has highlighted how connected we all are. On the other hand, it has become apparent just how disconnected we have been. By all measures — voting, volunteering, community organization membership — social capital has been decreasing for decades. Researchers who employ related measures — such as social networks, social support, social exclusion, social integration, social cohesion, social solidarity, social infrastructure and social isolation — come to similar conclusions that the quantity and quality of our social relationships have been deteriorating over time. In fact, one study reported that the most frequent number of people that Americans say they can discuss important matters with is zero.
Despite humans’ inherently social nature, directly before the coronavirus outbreak, only a little over half of Americans reported having meaningful in-person daily social interactions. We simply cannot afford to limit our social interaction any further if we want to achieve optimal health.
It might be useful to consider that “social” distancing is actually a misnomer. We don’t actually need to limit our social interaction but, rather, our physical contact. This distinction is important given that experts predict that efforts to contain the coronavirus could extend well into the coming months. It is important that we do not internalize the idea that we are supposed to restrict being social. Rather, we should increase our social activity — just transform the mechanisms through which we do so.
People might consider engaging with what are called “para-social relationships,” increasing social contact through technology such as the telephone and social media, as well as through television, pets, meditating, and/or praying, which can temporarily facilitate feelings of connection. Such “social snacking,” however, is not a long-term substitution, as illustrated by Tom Hank’s character’s bond with soccer ball Wilson in the movie “Castaway.”
An even better proven strategy than para-social relationships to manage loneliness is through altruistic acts, but, paradoxically, for now, altruism will have to come in the form of physical distancing. Then, once this global pandemic has been sufficiently contained and our physical survival secured, perhaps we as a society might turn our attention to our “social health,” reassess our desired social connections, and make conscious efforts to restore social interaction to levels beyond what they were pre-coronavirus.
