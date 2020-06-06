The writer is chairperson of the Nebraska Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and is assistant vice chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This essay expresses the opinions of the author alone and does not represent the policies or positions of UNO or any related entities.
In a true democratic society, the primary function of the state is to provide prosperity, stability and security for all citizens. Under the yoke of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of the state to do so has been clearly called into question. Moreover, the state, and only the state, has the legal authority to confer the exercise of violent force. Thus, the onus is clearly on the state to ensure that the exercise of that authority is done so in a manner that is judicious, legitimate and accountable. Recent events, here and across the country, call all of this into question.
There is also an element of trust that under ideal conditions would be the result of confidence in, and the reliability of, law enforcement to uphold the obligation to its ultimate authority. It is my observation that this element of trust has been damaged (some would argue, perhaps beyond repair and gone a long time ago) by the manner in which law enforcement has chosen to address the righteous anger, confusion and indignation by aggrieved citizens in the wake of yet another death at the hands of police and in the community. As a consequence of this potential loss of trust by citizens, the authority and the legitimacy of the state, and its law enforcement entities, are now clearly open to discussion.
I have spent the better part of the past three decades trying as a scholar and a teacher to square the promise of democracy with the ongoing failure of the state to truly protect and serve all citizens, and especially the biracial, the indigenous and people of color. Moreover, I have a particularly unique view of the underlying culture and ethos of law enforcement, writ large, owing to the study and analysis of the national security state and creeping militarization of local and state law enforcement entities post 9/11, and the dozen years that I spent on the City of Omaha’s Personnel Board, listening to, weighing and judging the actions of law enforcement officers and other civil servants and the underlying culture when their actions ran afoul of policy, procedure and the law. Finally, I have served the last two presidential administrations as chair of the Nebraska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
The commission was established as an independent, bipartisan, fact-finding federal agency. Its mission is to inform the development of national civil rights policy and enhance enforcement of federal civil rights laws. We as a state advisory committee pursue this mission by studying alleged deprivations of voting rights and alleged discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, age, disability or national origin, or in the administration of justice. We play a vital role in advancing civil rights through objective and comprehensive investigation, research and analysis on issues of fundamental concern to the federal government and the public. Given recent events in particular, that sacrosanct obligation has perhaps been violated and is now open to question.
In that vein, while the commission does not act as an advocate for complainants or respondents in claims of discrimination, nor does it have enforcement powers, it can assist people in the complaint process through its Complaint Referral Service (referrals@usccr.gov).
I strongly encourage the citizens of Omaha to objectively and collectively detail the questionable actions of law enforcement and the state in the wake of recent events here and refer them accordingly. Nothing and no one in our democracy is beyond reproach, and every action taken by the government must be held to account if we are to protect the rights of all citizens and uphold the essence of our democratic society. On this point, there can be no question.
