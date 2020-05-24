The author is an Omaha trial lawyer and a Vietnam combat veteran. This is the 39th year he has written a Memorial Day essay for The World-Herald.
For we combat veterans, Memorial Day remains a part of our soul. This special day resurrects powerful memories of what we did and what we had to endure. Thankfully, the passage of time has sanitized some of these memories. Now it is easier to remember the good and to erase those memories we would like to forget.
However, Memorial Day demands that we remember these soldiers with whom we served. Every soldier who has done any fighting knew soldiers who were killed in his war. The images of these men remain with us forever. Veterans Day is for us. Memorial Day is for them.
For a few, it is also a day of atonement. It is a day we seek forgiveness for the superior attitude we displayed toward our fighting men before it was our turn to become soldiers.
In 1968, I was a law student at UNL. My classmates and I studied hard, and we partied hard, totally ignoring that there was a war raging in Southeast Asia. We had student deferments, so that war was irrelevant to us. We believed that because of our education and our station in life, we were above all that. Shamefully, we believed the stereotype that the Vietnam War was reserved for underprivileged whites, urban blacks and other minorities, and kids fresh out of high school. That suddenly changed for all graduate students when the president eliminated our student deferments. Our smugness disappeared when we learned we would be the next to be drafted. On college campuses nationwide there were protests because graduates who were previously privileged might have to go to war.
None of my classmates were unpatriotic. Yet many of us scrambled to find ways to stay in school. Only a few successfully escaped. Out of my class of 120, 21 of us would be putting on a uniform.
In September, I was sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey, for basic training and for advanced infantry training. There, drill sergeants screaming at us nose to nose scraped away our arrogance. “Trainee, you are not in college anymore, whether you like it or not, we are going to turn you into a soldier”. The Army is America’s great equalizer.
After 16 weeks of physical training and lessons in humility, I was sent to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for further training. While there, I was ordered to appear for an interview with an Army major. He advised that the Army was giving me a “special opportunity.” They were sending me to the Army Intelligence School at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.
There, I would participate in a classified project involving sensors, listening devices and intrusion devices to be utilized in ground combat. One catch: I would be going to the Republic of South Vietnam immediately upon graduation.
Overseas, I was assigned to the 4th Infantry Division. It was engaged in a bloody battle in the Central Highlands and was suffering 200 KIA every month and suffering many more wounded. Over 90% of these casualties were NCOs and enlisted men.
My job was to take my team and accompany infantry units on patrol and instruct them how to use these sensors and listening devices to execute ambushes and provide perimeter defense.
When I first met the sergeants and squad leaders, the stereotypes disappeared. These men were intelligent, savvy and experienced. While I knew about sensors, these men knew about ambushes and firefights. Their education had come from the battlefield and not from the books. They were survivors and their job was to teach us how to survive. While I was there to teach them, they were the ones who taught me. The teacher had become the pupil.
What civilians do not know is that the NCOs and enlisted men are the heart of the military. While the colonels and the generals wage war from a distance, it is the ordinary soldier who fights it firsthand.
When the officers fail to listen to the sergeants, they endanger themselves as well as their men. Only when I listened to them, did they listen to me. No textbook can teach a man about combat. The only way you learn is to engage in it. It is the most dangerous type of on-the-job training. The sergeants are the ones who hammer home the techniques of how to kill without being killed.
In the first raw moment of combat, it is the NCOs who lead, direct and make soldiers fight as a team. Our job, they told us, is to think of your buddy first, because your buddy is thinking about you.
Due to their experience, their courage and their instincts, the best soldiers rise to the top. The sadness of war is that sooner or later, the bravest of them become casualties. This creates a vacuum that others have to fill. Every time one of these soldiers is killed, a library of special knowledge disappears with him into his grave.
As I rotated from unit to unit, I could pick my missions, but they could not. Inevitably, I would learn that some of these soldiers had become casualties. My heart bled when I heard the news. Yet, this was something I had to ignore. These same men had taught me: “Your job is to worry about the living. It is the chaplain’s job to worry about the dead.”
For the combat soldier who understands this attitude, no explanation is necessary. For the civilians who do not understand, no explanation is possible.
Eventually I was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant. With false humility, I joked that “I was too screwed up to remain a sergeant, so they made me an officer.” I was only half joking. Even today, my heart is still with the common soldier. It always will be. Once I had been a snobbish college graduate who looked down on our soldiers. Yet now I know that serving with these soldiers was a privilege I never deserved. They taught me how to fight and how to survive, and they turned me into a better person. They taught me lessons that no classroom could ever teach. They taught me how to judge my fellow men. The measure of a man is not governed by his education, occupation or rank; it is governed by a simple equation:
When it comes down to a life or death situation, will you be able to trust your life to this man? It is a lesson that every American needs to learn.
On Memorial Day I want these soldiers to know that I was strong when I was on their shoulders, and they raised me up to more than I could be.
