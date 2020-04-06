The writer is director and community liaison at University of Nebraska Omaha Medical Humanities. He is the founder and director of Seven Doctors Project.
Imaginative connection through the arts and humanities is life- altering. We don’t just write poems and make music and draw or paint to make something beautiful or because we’ve gotten good at it. Making art is an ongoing questioning of and reconnection to what makes us, at our complex core, fully human. Ultimately, it’s a form of personal and even community survival.
Ask any artist. Chances are, the response will be something along the lines of, making art changed my life. Or even saved it.
The arts and humanities will become even more essential in the weeks ahead. The examples are already evident and plentiful. I’m thinking of the neighbors in quarantine in northern Italy, beating pans and shouting and singing together from their balconies each evening, pleas and prayers to spare and empower the local health care workers. And themselves.
Yo-Yo Ma on YouTube, playing his cello, a Bach concerto for the pained and scared world. Willie Nelson bringing his family and friends together for a live online concert. Local and national arts and culture organizations scrambling to continue to cater to the audiences that rely on them, but from afar. Virtual museum tours, now with a guarantee, as if this mattered so much, that we won’t touch the art. The list goes on.
And don’t forget or be tempted to undervalue the humanities scholars and social scientists, all of whom, like the rest of us, are watching the horror of COVID-19 expand. All of our academic colleagues have a stake in, and a distinctive way of thinking through, the many questions that surround this pandemic.
Before too long, we will need the leaders in all fields — including anthropology, sociology, geography, philosophy, psychology, history, political science, religious studies and many more — to help all of us, including our health care worker colleagues who are at its center, try to make sense of the many the causes and the effects. And help prevent this from happening again.
It’s what humanities scholars and social scientists have always done: critical reflection, inquiry, thinking. The field that I’m part of, medical humanities, a relatively new academic offering, also has an expanded role to play. People often want something defined, and this field, which is broad and themes-driven, is no exception. I always respond that medical humanities includes any creative or scholarly act that touches on health care.
Medical humanities runs the gamut, from the history of medicine to bioethics to social disparities of health to the healing arts. There are thriving branches, such as narrative medicine and the philosophy of medicine. Popular now on many university campuses and elsewhere, we’re dedicated to serving undergraduate and graduate students as well as health care trainees and practitioners. And we recognize a need for community immersion, too, particularly among underserved populations. It’s a calling that is now more insistent.
I’m one of many instructors who moved his courses to an online platform. Selfishly, I miss being in the classroom with my students — the freewheeling conversation in response to an poem or article or book, the unexpected realization or insight offered up by one of the shy ones, the impassioned disagreement that leads to a new way of feeling and thinking. But there are greater laments and losses right now.
When students return to the classroom, at all grade levels, whenever this will be, how could there not be trauma in the air? At least for a while, I anticipate there will be just one subject to reflect upon. By whatever name we collectively start to call it, the pandemic will be our subject, our curriculum.
Academic and arts-based work is no substitute for the supremely valuable work performed by therapists and mental health practitioners. But there is evidence, thousands of years of it, that the arts and humanities have always been there to encourage and inspire those of us who have physical, mental, emotional or spiritual pain and need. And, at this moment, that’s all of us.
