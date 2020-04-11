The writer is a professor of history at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and author of the book “Just Like Us: The American Struggle to Understand Foreigners” (Columbia University Press, 2020).
First, the novel coronavirus was a hoax, the White House told us. Then it was identified as a foreign virus. “The Chinese virus,” as President Trump has insisted. Part of them, not of us. The president continues to emphasize what he sees as the foreign character of the disease, and in his wake come verbal assaults on Americans of Asian descent.
The COVID-19 pandemic may be new, but this way of thinking about Americans and their relationship to the world is decidedly not. Imagining themselves as uniquely healthy, affluent, strong and free, Americans have long cast a baleful eye on influences from abroad that seemed likely to pollute the national body politic, whether infectious or intellectual. Immigrants and refugees have regularly topped the list.
Those of us who are older, though, hardly imagined that, in the year 2020, we would live under a president so eager to mobilize racial prejudice and xenophobia. Surely we should have come much further by now?
But our story does not end here. And we have a very different tale from our national past to call upon as we pull together in hopes of building a viable future together. We can manage the current pandemic, we can find a humane path forward to negotiate flows of migration, and we can navigate the overriding challenge of climate change, in no small part by working closely with other nations. Just as the courageous dedication of our health care workers inspires us, so too can remembering the powerful ways in which the U.S. has, repeatedly, become a more inclusive society and now the most diverse great power in world history.
The broader sweep of the American story has been one of incorporating and assimilating newcomers and their descendants. More than 40 million U.S. residents were born elsewhere, nearly four times as many as in Germany, the country with the next-largest number.
Roman Catholics, once reviled in this country, eventually came to be seen as plain old Americans. For the most part, so did Jews, as part of a new “Judeo-Christian” tradition. In comparison to their reception in most of Europe, Muslim migrants here appear to be on a similar path of relative incorporation. Asian Americans after 1945 transformed from a “yellow peril” to a “model minority.” Latinos have become a crucial part of American society, the U.S. economy and the U.S. electorate. In contrast to other nations with resurgent right-wing populism, the citizens of the United States can hardly deny their own identity as a nation of immigrants and their descendants.
Until quite recently, the Republican Party promoted international trade and investment. It embraced U.S. allies abroad. It welcomed new arrivals as entrepreneurs, people of religious faith, and workers critical to the success of large sectors of the U.S. economy. Republicans need not cling to the xenophobia of Trumpism once Trump, eventually, is gone.
Above all, American popular culture reflects global diversity and interconnectedness. Little is truly foreign to the vast industries of music, film, fashion, sports and food. For younger Americans in particular, the nativism (like the homophobia) of some of their elders is acutely embarrassing. They surely need to show up more regularly at election time, but the enormously diverse younger generations of Americans are not warming to xenophobia. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, my students are not afraid of foreigners, who comprise more than 10% of the student population.
The dramatic expansion of U.S. influence around the globe after World War II helped force white Americans to resolve their contradictory feelings about foreigners and people of color in the direction of greater inclusion. The 2016 election marked a considerable setback, just as there have been temporary defeats across the U.S. past. But Trumpism is not the end of American history, not by a long shot. Just as we will manage the COVID-19 pandemic better by not pretending it’s a foreign challenge, so can we remember our better angels of inclusiveness that have long made this nation great.
