This was co-signed by a range of medical institutions in Grand Island. They are listed at the end of this piece.
On April 24, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced “loosened restrictions” to take effect in early May in certain Nebraska counties less affected by COVID-19 than Hall County.
His press release also included that “statewide, people will be allowed to attend religious services, but those from different households will have to keep 6 feet away from each other.” This means, even in Hall County, places of worship may start to open their doors.
We understand and respect the unique benefit of gathering in the fellowship of others who share your faith. However, Grand Island differs from the majority of Nebraska communities because of our wide community spread of COVID-19. Throughout the nation, experts agree there should be 14 days of steady decline in new cases prior to “reopening.”
Here in our city we are still seeing a rising rate of new COVID-19 cases. This is not the time to back off our social distancing by going in person to worship together.
As stated in a recent DHHS update sent to religious leaders, faith leaders are responsible for the safety of those who attend services. In our community, we know that those leaders want what is best for their congregations.
Physicians of the Grand Island medical community do not recommend resumption of religious gatherings May 4. We do not believe congregants can be truly protected, even sitting 6 feet from other families, while Grand Island’s community spread is still rising. Our families are too important. Even though many of us are missing the chance to worship together, we strongly recommend delaying until it is safe to gather.
Signed by: Grand Island Clinic; Nebraska Medicine — Internal Medical Associates; Family Practice of Grand Island; Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology; Nebraska Heart Institute; Heartland Radiology; Surgery Group of Grand Island; Grand Island Dermatology; Gleason-Janky Eye Physicians; Grand Island Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic; Central Nebraska Orthopedics; Dr. Jennifer King; Dr. Lori Harkins; Grand Island Hospitalist and Critical Care — Pulmonology Physicians; Grand Island oncology physicians; Grand Island emergency medicine physicians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.