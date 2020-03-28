The writer is resident assistant professor for the Honors Program at Creighton University.
As we move online, professors and students alike are uncertain and anxious; our worry transcends logistics and technology. My duty to my students extends beyond the content I teach; it involves recognizing and engaging our common anxieties. It always has included that, but moments of flux and fear make it more pressing. This makes the next topic on a syllabus I designed months ago particularly relevant.
In a class on medieval science and medicine, my students are about to study the prototypical pandemic — the so-called Black Death — that reshaped cultural, social and economic life in the 14th century.
My students often hear me say historians are motivated by curiosity to understand other people, places, ideas and experiences. Sometimes this requires considerable effort of intellect, will and imagination; sometimes there is immediate connection. The latter is the case now. Our palpable sense of uncertainty and frailty is just as it was in the past. Notwithstanding the triumphs of modern medicine that allow us to fancy we have conquered disease, we now are newly aware that we are as mortal as we ever were. That insecurity has us teetering a razor’s edge; any little thing may inspire despair, anger or contempt. So it was in the 14th century.
I will discuss what historians have discovered and still debate about the causes and effects of the disease that decimated Europe. Arriving via merchant ships in the late 1340s, it spread quickly. The sights, smells and symptoms were noxious and nauseating. It was devastatingly effective, claiming 25-30 million lives, or approximately 30-50% of the population between 1347 and 1351. Its eye-popping fatality rate was more than 50%.
We will learn that disease disproportionately affects the poor. Rich and poor alike found themselves prey to disfigurement and death in the 14th century, just as rich and poor alike are at risk from coronavirus. But those on the margins, struggling day to day, bore the burden most heavily, as they always do.
Just as now, the burden was not solely the disease. The plague drastically reshaped society. While it eventually opened the labor market to more bargaining power for serfs and farmers, it also increased the anxiety of the elite to conserve their advantages and maintain harsh labor terms. This fueled social discontent and, in time, huge, violent uprisings.
The connection is clear. Ours is also a fractured society, with chasms between rich and a growing number of poor. These gaps will become more evident as the economy falters. Many are privileged with jobs that allow us to stay home, to take care of our children when they are not in school, and even to count on health care. But large numbers of our neighbors do not have jobs that can be done remotely. Many have essential jobs that put them in danger; still others will not survive if their wages are cut or vanish. Many cannot easily secure child care and may lack sufficient — or any — health care coverage. While any sort of relief is welcome, we cannot rest with short-term measures. We must actively seek ways to help.
Much is rightly said about social distancing. It is an expression of concern for others that violates the deepest impulses in our individualist culture. But common concern cannot stop at staying home on the couch, because the coronavirus will not. A pandemic is a test not just of what can be overcome medically. It is a test of social bonds and institutions.
If we do not seriously address the long-destructive and now potentially deadly divisions between the haves and the have-nots, our already gaping socioeconomic divide will deepen. If that happens, then just as in the past, the long-term effects will be even more profound than the virus itself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.