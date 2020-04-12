The writer, of Omaha, represents District 8 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Across many platforms, from Facebook and Twitter, to my email, to conversations with my own family members, I have heard questions and confusion about voting by mail in Nebraska. I want to offer some clarity to the thousands of Nebraskans who in 2020 will be voting at home for the first time by responding to some of the most common questions I receive:
Q: How do I vote by mail? A: The secretary of state has sent vote by mail ballot applications to every Nebraska voter, and that is really great news. If you want to vote by mail, you must fill out the application and return it to your county election commission by fax, email or regular mail by May 1. You can also take a picture or scan your request and email it to your county election official. If you’ve misplaced your application or didn’t receive one, you can access vote by mail applications online.
Q: What if I don’t have a printer? A: If you can’t find someone to help you print off the vote by mail application, call the election official in your county and they will send you an application in the mail.
Q: Isn’t this a lot of stuff to be mailing out? What if I don’t have stamps? A: To be clear, these are the only two things you have to send to your county election official: your application to vote by mail, and your completed ballot. Note that both the application and the returned ballot require a stamp, because postage is not included. However, there are ways to return both your application and your ballot without a stamp. You can take a picture or scan your application and email it to your county election official. And once you receive your ballot, you can drop your completed ballot in its envelope at a dropbox location without a stamp.
Q: Who is allowed to vote by mail? A: In Nebraska, any voter may request a vote by mail ballot. Period.
Q: Is “vote by mail” the same thing as “early voting”? A: Yes. “Vote by mail,” “vote at home,” “early voting” and “absentee ballot” all refer to the same thing in Nebraska.
Q: Will I still be able to vote in person? A: Right now, the plan is to allow in-person voting in Nebraska. The secretary of state and his experienced elections team have thought this through and put many precautions in place to protect poll workers and voters who choose to vote in person.
I have never voted by mail myself. I always vote in person because I love getting the sticker, I love taking the ballot selfie, and I love the excitement of being at the polls on Election Day. But this year, I’ll be casting my vote from home. Many of our loyal, hardworking poll workers in Nebraska are in vulnerable populations, at a critical risk for contracting the virus. Even if you are not symptomatic, you could be carrying the virus and could unknowingly spread it if you leave home to go to a polling place. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the responsible thing for every Nebraskan to do is to vote by mail from home.
We’re very fortunate to have the privilege to vote this way in Nebraska. Many states have barriers to voting by mail, which drives down turnout. In Nebraska, we have to make sure that doesn’t happen, and that even in a public health emergency, everyone who is eligible to vote gets the chance to do so. Research shows that the best way to do that is to vote by mail.
