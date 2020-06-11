The writer is the Nebraska secretary of state.
This week, the State Canvass Board certified the results of Nebraska’s record-breaking May 12 primary election. The total number of ballots cast by Nebraska voters was more than 492,000, breaking the previous record of 413,000 ballots cast in a primary election set in 1972.
This result was all the more noteworthy because it occurred in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike a number of other states, Nebraska held its primary on the statutorily established date. No postponement was given or sought. Also unlike some other states, ours was not a chaotic primary. Our primary was orderly and safe.
This was accomplished with no change in statute. Nebraska’s election law already provides for early “no excuse” balloting. About 383,000 Nebraskans chose to vote early this time, and an additional 31,000 Nebraskans voted by mail in all-mail-in precincts. The polls also were open on Election Day, and about 76,000 Nebraskans chose to cast their ballot at the polls. They were kept safe when they did so, and so were our poll workers.
In the midst of this pandemic, in cooperation with the counties, we notified every Nebraska voter of their already existing right to request an early ballot. Every voter was sent an early ballot application that they could fill out and return to their county clerk or election commissioner. We also took out radio and newspaper advertisements across the state, and we used social media to spread the word that voters who did not wish to vote at the polls for this election could do so early by mail.
Obviously, voters got the word and many made the decision to vote at home this time rather than at the polls. Usually, about 25% of Nebraska voters vote early by mail. In the 2020 primary, a little over 75% did so. I heard from a number of voters who told me that they prefer to vote at the polls, but that they would vote from home this time.
At this point, I don’t intend to repeat these notifications for the November general election. Every single Nebraska voter now knows of both their early ballot option and their option to vote at the polls. Hopefully the pandemic will be tamped down by then, but whatever the situation, we have proven that our state can keep Nebraska voters and poll workers safe; we will be ready to do so again in November.
Tens of thousands of Nebraska voters chose to cast their ballot at the polls on May 12. Our voters and our poll workers were kept safe by the planning, dedication and hard work of many of their fellow Nebraskans. New poll workers stepped up to help when many of our longtime poll workers who are in the at-risk age category decided to sit this one out.
We recruited new poll workers with the support of the Nebraska State Bar Association, the Nebraska Board of Public Accountancy, the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Nebraska REALTORS Association and the Nebraska National Guard. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Family Alliance provided us with production support for radio spots, and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association provided us with advertising access to stations all across the state.
The supply chain for the provisioning of personal protective equipment all across the state was the result of the incredible dedication of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services, the Nebraska Department of Roads, the Nebraska National Guard and our vendors.
Finally, I feel a very great debt of gratitude, as should all of the citizens of our state, to our county clerks and county election commissioners, and their staffs, and to the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office, led by Deputy Secretary of State Wayne Bena.
I always stand as a proud Nebraskan, and I have never been more proud than I am at this moment, when Nebraskans stood against the coronavirus and exercised their right to vote in record numbers.
